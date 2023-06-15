Chelsea and Manchester United told to pay £86 million to sign highly-rated forward - Reports

Atalanta BC will reportedly ask for £86 million for striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Serie A giants feel their valuation of Hojlund reflects the current market situation due to a shortage of high-quality strikers. Atalanta are also rumored to see immense potential in the 20-year-old, who they signed only last summer from Austrian Bundesliga side SK Sturm Graz.

The report added that Hojlund recently signed with football agency SEM, who also represent Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. This in turn led to rumblings that United would hold an advantage in negotiations. However, Atalanta reportedly want to stay in control, with Chelsea also interested in the player.

Mail Sport @MailSport Atalanta want £86m to sell Man United and Chelsea striker target Rasmus Hojlund, as Erik ten Hag gets set to firm up interest in the star



trib.al/0aOvcQ3 REVEALEDAtalanta want £86m to sell Man United and Chelsea striker target Rasmus Hojlund, as Erik ten Hag gets set to firm up interest in the star REVEALED 🚨 Atalanta want £86m to sell Man United and Chelsea striker target Rasmus Hojlund, as Erik ten Hag gets set to firm up interest in the startrib.al/0aOvcQ3

It remains to be seen if either Premier League giant will match the Italian side's valuation of Hojlund, who still has four years left on his contract. The forward played 42 matches in all competitions during the 2022-23 season, recording 16 goals and seven assists, averaging a goal every 160 minutes.

He has also scored four times in five matches for the Danish national team.

Hojlund first came into focus for his exploits in Denmark with FC Copenhagen. The youngster scored 15 goals in 27 matches for Copenhagen's U19 side, while also netting five times in just 791 minutes of action for the senior team. He added to his growing reputation by scoring 12 goals in 21 matches for Sturm Graz.

Looking at other strikers Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with this summer

Reports indicate that Manchester United and Chelsea have other options in mind if they are unable to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta BC this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, with the aforementioned Daily Mail report also stating that the club want a seasoned goalscorer. S.S.C. Napoli's Victor Osimhen has also been mooted as an option.

However, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Manchester United are looking at other options. Romano stated that they believe Spurs never intended to sell Kane to them and do not want a transfer saga.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man Utd feel Tottenham never wanted to sell Kane to them and have no plans to enter into two-months saga.



Rasmus Højlund, one of the names in the list. Manchester United are currently looking at other options for new striker as Harry Kane deal is not advancing at allMan Utd feel Tottenham never wanted to sell Kane to them and have no plans to enter into two-months saga.Rasmus Højlund, one of the names in the list. Manchester United are currently looking at other options for new striker as Harry Kane deal is not advancing at all 🚨🔴 #MUFCMan Utd feel Tottenham never wanted to sell Kane to them and have no plans to enter into two-months saga.Rasmus Højlund, one of the names in the list. https://t.co/N0v8qd99PC

Osimhen, meanwhile, is valued at a whopping £150 million by Napoli, according to a March report from talkSPORT. The Nigerian, 24, guided them to the 2022-23 Serie A title and scored 31 goals across competitions, including 26 in 32 league games.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will see Romelu Lukaku return from a season-long loan at Inter Milan. However, Romano has reported that Lukaku is keen to return to Inter, having previously played for them between 2019 and 2021 as well.

The Blues have more recently been linked with 21-year-old Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson, who scored 12 goals in 26 La Liga games in the 2022-23 season. They are also rumored to have an interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (via Sky Sports).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes