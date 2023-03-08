Chelsea and Manchester United trying to hijack move for Bundesliga star previously linked with Liverpool transfer - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Manchester United have joined the race for Liverpool target Daichi Kamada. The Japanese currently plays for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kamada, 26, has made 32 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. He joined Frankfurt in 2017 and has since made 164 appearances for them, scoring 37 goals and providing 31 assists.

He was a crucial player for the German side that won the UEFA Europa League last season. Kamada scored five goals and provided one assist in 13 matches in last season's Europa League.

Journalist Patrick Berger has previously confirmed that Liverpool are very interested in signing Kamada. Now, the aforementioned Daily Mail report suggests that Chelsea and Manchester United are trying to hijack the deal.

Pys @CFCPys Breaking: Chelsea and Manchester United are trying to persuade Daichi Kamada to join them instead of Borussia Dortmund who are understood to have a verbal agreement. (@AdrianJKajumba) #CFC Breaking: Chelsea and Manchester United are trying to persuade Daichi Kamada to join them instead of Borussia Dortmund who are understood to have a verbal agreement. ( @SamiMokbel81_DM 🚨 Breaking: Chelsea and Manchester United are trying to persuade Daichi Kamada to join them instead of Borussia Dortmund who are understood to have a verbal agreement. (@SamiMokbel81_DM @AdrianJKajumba) #CFC https://t.co/u1sM5nGnXb

Kamada is currently in the final months of his contract with Frankfurt. A 2021 Nobel prize winner in Chemistry, Benjamin List has previously offered the player his medal if he decides to stay at Frankfurt. List told Sports BILD:

“Daichi Kamada – if he went, that would break my heart, I wanted to take the opportunity today to put my medal on the scales; if he stays, I’ll give it to him.”

The Sportsman @TheSportsman



@eintracht_us | #Bundesliga 🏅 Nobel prize winner, Benjamin List, has offered Daichi Kamada his Nobel medal if he signs a new deal at Eintracht Frankurt... 🏅 Nobel prize winner, Benjamin List, has offered Daichi Kamada his Nobel medal if he signs a new deal at Eintracht Frankurt... @eintracht_us | #Bundesliga https://t.co/YPzGi1w2WL

Liverpool defender now has same assists as former Manchester United and Chelsea superstars

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson bagged his 55th Premier League assist when he set up Cody Gakpo for the Reds' opener against Manchester United in an expert manner. The Reds won the match at Anfield by a scoreline of 7-0 on Sunday, March 7.

Robertson now has the same number of assists as United legend Paul Scholes and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. Considering he operates from the left-back position, the feet is quite remarkable, to say the least.

Robertson was in a jubilant mood after the win against United. He said (via the Reds' official website):

"You have to enjoy these moments, We work hard every week for moments like this. But we have to keep going. We’ve got a massive game Saturday and you have to back it up. It’s pointless getting these results and not being able to back it up.”

The Reds will return to action on March 11 as they take on Bournemouth in a Premier League away clash.

