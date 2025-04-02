Chelsea and Manchester United want 25-year-old Serie A striker this summer - Reports

Juventus are ready to sell Dusan Vlahovic and Chelsea and Manchester United are tracking the striker, with a view to a move next summer (via Gazzetta). The Turin giants have opened the door to a sale of the Serbian forward, and this summer is in mind as the 25-year-old heads into the final year of his lucrative contract.

Few signs show that he intends to renew, particularly as his €12 million per season salary is proving too much for Juve to handle. Things have gotten tense as Vlahovic has not found much favor, with Randal Kolo Muani preferred in the starting lineup lately.

Consequently, the former Fiorentina star has struggled for rhythm and confidence, while his diminished game time threatens a drop in transfer value. Juventus hope to secure €40-45 million from his sale to help fund their summer budget. Vlahovic is interested in remaining in Europe. A move to Saudi Arabia isn’t under consideration, and the Premier League is seen as an appealing destination.

Arsenal held a passing interest during the January window, after Gabriel Jesus’ injury, while Newcastle may chase Vlahovic if they part with Alexander Isak. Yet now it is Chelsea and Manchester United who are the most serious suitors.

United’s attack has lacked a sharpshooter's presence, with playmaker Bruno Fernandes standing tall as the only player to reach double figures in goals this season. Meanwhile, Chelsea do not have a reliable goalscorer despite numerous options. With both clubs needing firepower and Juventus willing to sell, Vlahovic could find himself at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford.

Ipswich chief warns Chelsea and Manchester United as they eye striker for summer transfer battle

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, enjoying a breakout Premier League season, has attracted the interest of both Chelsea and Manchester United. The 22-year-old has netted ten times in the top flight this season, attracting interest from top-tier clubs looking to bolster their forward lines this summer.

Last year, Delap joined Ipswich from Manchester City, and the young striker has hit form under Kieran McKenna. He has been one of the few bright spots for Ipswich, who are currently struggling to avoid relegation.

According to reports, City included a buy-back clause in the deal when Delap left the Etihad, allowing them to match any offer for his services. However, Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton has insisted that buying players from the Tractor Boys will not be simple. He said to the East Anglian Daily Times (via 90min):

"We're not an easy club to buy from, because we have such strong ownership. Obviously there is always natural point in time when a player has to move. That's the cycle of life, it's the cycle of football. But we are very, very, very well protected with all of that."

Delap has shown promise, which might make things difficult for Ipswich, as Chelsea, Manchester United, and other clubs look to pounce.

