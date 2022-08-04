Chelsea have massive €75 million bid rejected for Premier League star: Reports 

Leicester City have reportedly rejected Chelsea's opening bid for French defender Wesley Fofana. The youngster has emerged as a top transfer target for the Blues, who want to sign another top-quality defender this summer.

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea have had a mammoth €75 million offer for Fofana rejected by Brendan Rodgers' side. The Foxes are believed to be reluctant to part ways with the 21-year-old this summer.

Wesley Fofana joined Leicester City from Saint-Etienne for £36 million in 2020. The Frenchman enjoyed an incredible debut campaign with the club as he helped them finish fifth in the Premier League table and win the FA Cup. His consistent performances resulted in him being voted Leicester City's Young Player of the Season by the club's supporters.

The defender missed much of the 2021-22 campaign due to a fibula fracture, but returned to action in April. Despite his lack of involvement last season, Chelsea are seemingly huge admirers of the Frenchman and are keen to sign him this summer.

The Blues parted ways with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. The club are therefore expected to sign adequate replacements for the duo.

They acquired Kalidou Koulibaly's services last month and are attempting to sign another top-quality centre-back.

Chelsea receive massive boost as Brighton star Marc Cucurella is reportedly set to join the club

Reading v Brighton & Hove Albion - Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea have had to face quite a few disappointments this summer. They have been unable to sign some of their top transfer targets in Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

The west London club could also struggle to sign Leicester City star Wesley Fofana as the Foxes are seemingly reluctant to sell the Frenchman this summer.

They have, however, received a massive boost as Marc Cucurella looks set to join the club as per Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have agreed to pay a fee in excess of £50 million to Brighton & Hove Albion for the Spaniard.

The Seagulls will also sign Blues' youngster Levi Colwill, who is seen as a direct replacement for Cucurella.

Marc Cucurella enjoyed an incredible debut campaign with Brighton last season. His consistent performances helped the club finish ninth in the Premier League and earned him the Brighton & Hove Albion player of the season award.

He is expected to provide adequate cover and competition to Ben Chilwell, who has struggled with injuries since joining the Blues from Leicester in 2020.

