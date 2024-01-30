Chelsea midfielder attracting interest from rivals Tottenham ahead of deadline day: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly attracting interest from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the transfer deadline day. As reported by The Mirror, Ange Postecoglou’s side are heavily interested in the 23-year-old Englishman.

According to the report, Gallagher is likely to be one of the players to watch out on the transfer deadline day for the second consecutive window. Newcastle United were hot on the midfielder's tail last summer and pursued a deal until the deadline day.

While the Magpies' financial situation means they can no longer afford the Chelsea star this month, Gallagher remains very much sought after. As per the aforementioned report, Tottenham Hotspur are chasing the 23-year-old who would be a perfect fit in Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing attacking system.

The report claims that Gallagher, who is a Chelsea fan and came through the youth ranks of the club, wants to stay at Stamford Bridge. However, the fact that his contract is up in 18 months' time puts the club in a dilemma.

Chelsea are believed to be tempted to sell the midfielder for a fee of around £50 million. They reckon that the midfielder has been one of the best players this season but are not sure if he merits a big-money new contract. Mauricio Pochettino's side are also reportedly ready to cash in on another home-grown player Armando Broja this month but for the right price.

Gallagher has been ever-present in the Blues' side this season, having produced six assists in 28 appearances across competitions. The 23-year-old has made 73 appearances for the west London club till date scoring thrice and producing seven assists in the process.

Chelsea reject loan offer from PL side for attacker

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a loan offer from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for Armando Broja. As claimed by Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have turned down Wolves' offer for their academy graduate who has been widely linked with an exit this month.

Broja has not been able to impress for the Blues following his impressive loan spells with Vitesse and Southampton. The Albania international has been limited to just 694 minutes of playing time across competitions this season, scoring twice in the process.

In total, Broja has made 38 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring just thrice while producing three assists. He finds himself behind Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order while wide players like Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling have also been utilized in the number nine role by Pochettino.

Wolves, meanwhile, have only Matheus Cunha as their established striker at the moment with Hee-chan Hwang out on Asian Cup duties with Korea Republic. Sasa Kalajdzic has also left to join Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of this season.