Chelsea midfielder attracting interest from Turkish club: Reports

Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor have reportedly registered an interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. The French midfielder is currently on loan at AC Milan, after joining last season on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy.

Bakayoko joined the west London outfit from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017. The French midfielder registered 29 Premier League appearances that season. However, he received heavy criticism for his poor performances on the pitch.

Blues legend Frank Lampard even accused him of lacking concentration in games. The Englishman's comments on the midfielder came after Bakayoko made a poor error in a UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. The Blues were managed by Antonio Conte at the time.

After an underwhelming debut season at Stamford Bridge, the Frenchman spent loans at various clubs including AC Milan, AS Monaco, and Napoli. Bakayoko was unable to find his way back into the Blues' first team.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Chelsea loanee's stay at Milan may be cut short as the Rossoneri are ready to receive offers for him.

Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor have reportedly contacted Bakayoko's agent to see if a January move is possible.

As per the outlet, the French midfielder is now open to a move to Turkey, despite his initial reservations.

Bakayoko is yet to feature in Serie A this season under AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli, possibly increasing the chances of a move away from Milan.

Chelsea star provides update on future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic insists that he is focused on completing the 2022-23 season with the Blues, despite speculation over his future.

Pulisic has registered 13 league appearances for the west London outfit this season. However, doubts over his future have emerged as his contract expires in 2024. Talks over a potential contract renewal are yet to be opened as well.

Pulisic said (via Football.London):

"Right now I'm absolutely back at Chelsea. Focused and ready to finish the season."

He added:

"But you know how things work in football. Things change quickly and anything can happen. At the moment, I am just pushing myself in training and working at Chelsea because that's where I am right now."

"Things change quickly and anything can happen". Pulisic on his future: "Right now I'm absolutely back at Chelsea. Focused and ready to finish the season. But you know how things work in football", tells Indirect Podcast via @Football_LDN

The Blues are currently eighth in the Premier League table and will next face Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 27.

