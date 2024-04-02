Chelsea midfielder definitely leaving Stamford Bridge along with 2 teammates this summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to sell Gonor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja this summer. The Blues are keen to stay within the FFP limits and see the trio are the best 'pure profit' sales.

As per Pete O'Rourke on Football Insider, Chelsea are determined to sell the trio as they need to make up for the millions spent on new signings in the last three windows. He has claimed that the Blues are not close to agreeing a deal with Gallagher, who will enter the final 12 months of his current contract at the end of the season.

He said:

"It'll be the homegrown assets to go first, they're the obvious ones who will bring in pure profit. You've got Conor Gallagher, who hasn't signed a new contract. There's no doubt there will be lots of interest in him, and I'm sure he'll have his pick of clubs. He's no closer to agreeing a new deal, even though he says he wants to stay."

Speaking about the other two possible sales, O'Rourke added:

"Trevoh Chalobah has come back into the fold but he's wanted elsewhere and I expect Chelsea to be open to offers. Armando Broja will probably also be moved on. His loan move to Fulham hasn't worked out, but I expect him to go. They are three I definitely expect to move on."

Reports suggest the Blues need to raise £100 million in the summer before July 1. Ian Maatsen, Romelu Lukaku, and Lewis Hall are also on the transfer list, and all of them have release clauses in their contracts.

Mauricio Pochettino powerless to keep Conor Gallagher at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he has no say in Conor Gallagher's new contract at Chelsea. He added that the talks are between the player and the club, and that his job is just to coach. He said:

"It's only between the club and Conor. I am the coach that needs to be in my place. I cannot say nothing. Because there is nothing to win for me. What am I going to say? As head coach, my job is to coach the team and to pick the squad (against Brentford) for the starting 11, try to improve the players and try to win games. That is my job."

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Conor Gallagher in the last four windows. However, the Englishman has not shown any intention to leave Stamford Bridge.

