Chelsea midfielder suspected to have muscle tear on ankle as he picks up injury during international break: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has reportedly suffered an ankle injury in training. He was at Cobham getting ready to make his debut for the Blues next week, but has now suffered a setback.

As per a report by journalist Sacha Tavolieri and Daily Mail, Lavia has an ankle issue and Chelsea are now waiting for the scan results. The reporter added that the midfielder suffered a muscle tear and could be out for a few weeks.

The Blues signed Lavia from Southampton after beating off competition from Liverpool. The teenager was a top target for Jurgen Klopp but he opted to join the Blues after the Merseyside club switched focus on Moises Caicedo, only to lose out on the Ecuadorian too.

Lavia is yet to make his Chelsea debut and had just joined first-team training earlier this week. Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, and Christopher Nkunku remain out for the Blues.

Romelo Lavia delighted to join Chelsea from Southampton

Romelo Lavia claimed that he was excited to join Chelsea after completing his medical. He added that he was looking forward to play under Mauricio Pochettino and be a key part of the squad.

He told the club's official website:

"I'm really happy join Chelśea and be a part of this exciting project. It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started. I can't wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together."

He added:

"Three factors determined my decision. The project and the ambitions of the club were key factors in me choosing Chelśea, but also the history behind the club. It's really exciting to be a part of this football club and to write some history. I'm really happy and proud. It's a privilege to be able to put on this shirt. Most of the players we've signed are players I've played against, and thought 'ooooof, these players are good', so to be able to work with them is a great feeling. They are young players and good players, so it will be good to make each other better. That's the only way to succeed."

Along with Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja and Reece James have also rejoined first-team training and are expected to be in the matchday squad to face Bournemouth next week.