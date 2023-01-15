Chelsea might axe 10 first team players as Todd Boehly looks to reshape squad and back Graham Potter: Reports

Chelsea could reportedly offload 10 first-team players as part of a squad overhaul, with co-owner Todd Boehly aiming to back under-fire manager Graham Potter in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Earlier in September, the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after 20 months of association and appointed the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss as their new head coach. Potter, who was the top choice for the job, penned a five-year deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Since then, Potter has been in charge of 20 matches for the Stamford Bridge outfit, registering eight wins, four draws, and eight losses in the process. He is currently under huge pressure, with his club slipping to 10th in the Premier League table — 10 points adrift of fourth place.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Since Graham Potter left Brighton for Chelsea on September 8th, Brighton have won more Premier League points (17) than Chelsea (15) Since Graham Potter left Brighton for Chelsea on September 8th, Brighton have won more Premier League points (17) than Chelsea (15) 😬 Since Graham Potter left Brighton for Chelsea on September 8th, Brighton have won more Premier League points (17) than Chelsea (15) https://t.co/OYvpUYdzWD

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea could permanently part ways with 10 squad members in light of their recent run of dispiriting form. Blues forwards Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech are all facing uncertain futures, while captain Cesar Azpilicueta and vice-captain Jorginho could also be allowed to depart in the upcoming summer.

The Blues are also believed to be open to letting go of summer signings Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The African pair were roped in for a combined fee of over £45 million.

The Blues are also prepared to offload Edouard Mendy, who has been displaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga as the club's first-choice shot-stopper of late. Cobham products Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher could also be in line for the chop after their sub-par starts to the campaign.

During the ongoing winter transfer window, Chelsea have added four new players to their ranks. Apart from Joao Felix's short-term loan signing, the club have also snapped up Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos for a combined fee of over £55 million.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Joao Felix joined Chelsea on a six-month loan deal which reportedly cost £11 million.



He's now going to miss three games through suspension 🙃 Joao Felix joined Chelsea on a six-month loan deal which reportedly cost £11 million.He's now going to miss three games through suspension 🙃 https://t.co/5bLfBlktHz

Chelsea could rope in 25-year-old forward in cut-price €10 million deal: Reports

In his column for Caught Offside, famed journalist Christian Falk shed light on the developing transfer saga involving Chelsea and Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. He elaborated, writing:

"I heard that Gladbach is still waiting for an offer from Chelsea for Marcus Thuram. Beside new loan signing Joao Felix, it's not the same type of striker, so they still need one. Gladbach have an idea of selling Thuram for €10 million now rather than losing him for free in the summer, then reinvesting the money in a new first-team striker."

Thuram, 25, has scored 13 goals and laid out four assists in 17 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit this campaign so far.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes