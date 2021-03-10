Chelsea monitoring AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini ahead of potential summer move - Reports

Chelsea are monitoring AS Roma defender Gianluca Mancini ahead of a potential summer move, according to Forza Roma.

Gianluca Mancini spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Roma from Atalanta before joining the Giallorossi permanenetly for €13m last summer.

The 24-year-old has been a standout performer in Serie A this season, making 23 league appearances.

This time Gianluca Mancini does convert from the corner!#ASRoma #RomaGenoa pic.twitter.com/TzL6RPL1Hd — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 7, 2021

His scintillating outings in the current campaign have attracted the interest of several top clubs from both Italy and abroad, with the likes of Juventus, Everton, and Paris Saint-Germain linked with the defender.

According to recent reports, Chelsea have also joined the race to sign the 24-year-old, whose present contract with Roma runs until the summer of 2024.

Gianluca Mancini could replace Thiago Silva at Chelsea

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a one-year deal last summer upon the expiration of his contract with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The veteran defender was a key man for Frank Lampard, making 13 Premier League appearances under the former Chelsea boss.

However, he has made just four league appearances since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the Blues. The 36-year-old is currently sidelined with a thigh injury he picked up against Tottenham Hotspur in early February.

Andreas Christensen and Rudiger have shone in his absence and Thiago Silva could struggle to reclaim his spot in the Chelsea starting line-up once he becomes fully fit.

Chelsea are in search of a long-term defensive option and have identified Roma’s Gianluca Mancini as a potential summer target.

However, Corriere dello Sport reports that Roma are eager to keep hold of Mancini with a new and improved contract, as they are unwilling to release the Italy international.

Since making his move to the Stadio Olimpico, Mancini has been a reliable option for Paulo Fonseca at both ends of the pitch.

In Serie A, the Chelsea target averages 1.6 tackles, 2.2 interceptions and 2.1 clearances per game, while winning 50% of his ground-duel attempts.

The 24-year-old has also chipped in with four goals and two assists for Roma.

👥 No player has scored more headed goals than Gianluca Mancini (4) in Serie A this season



⏱️ @OfficialASRoma lead Genoa 1-0 at the break pic.twitter.com/d3MpKkNzm2 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 7, 2021