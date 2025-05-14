Chelsea move ahead of Arsenal in race for Bundesliga winger as surprise transfer twist comes to light: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly moved ahead of Arsenal to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane this summer. The reports arose after a surprise transfer twist about Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho came to light.

Leroy Sane's contract at Bayern Munich is set to expire in June 2025 with no reports of a renewal. The German has reportedly been seeking a move outside the Bavarian outfit since changing agents and has rejected multiple renewal offers from their side. Chelsea and Arsenal, both of whom prioritize signing new attackers this summer, have been monitoring the 29-year-old's situation and remain interested in signing him.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are ahead of Arsenal to sign Leroy Sane following an unexpected twist in Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho's future. Sancho moved to Stamford Bridge for a year's loan in the summer of 2024 but failed to secure his place in the starting XI. In a surprising turn of events, Chelsea are reportedly open to paying a penalty to let Sancho return to Man United.

Sancho's departure will further pave the way for the Blues to sign Leroy Sane, although Arsenal will continue to compete with their rivals. Both clubs believe Sane can be a great addition to their squads due to his prior experience in the Premier League. The German was at Manchester City between 2016 and 2020 and won two Premier League titles during his time under Pep Guardiola.

Although Sane could have other offers on his table, the most lucrative contracts will come from the Premier League. Moreover, the German will also consider the 2026 World Cup while making his next career move, as he will look to be a starter for Julian Nagelsmann.

Former Chelsea star urges Christopher Nkunku to consider surprise move to Arsenal

Christopher Nkunku - Source: Getty

In an interview with Racing Tipster (h/t GOAL), former Chelsea star Florent Malouda urged Christopher Nkunku to consider moving to their bitter rivals Arsenal. His comments came amid reports of the Frenchman being close to leaving the Blues this summer amid inconsistent game time.

"Arsenal or Bayern Munich would be the right kind of place for him to go, but I'm not sure he should leave Chelsea. Personally, I like him as a player, as a person. I would love for him to fight and to prove what he showed in the beginning," Malouda said.

Nkunku has often been unavailable for Chelsea due to injuries, although he led the Blues to the Conference League final this season. However, Enzo Maresca has often preferred Cole Palmer over Nkunku in his attack.

"I think it's more a mental aspect that he needs to work on a little bit, like Jadon Sancho. Moving clubs, it's sometimes running away from what you have to adjust. (...) But it's like he kind of gave up mentally, and that's what he needs to adjust. But yeah, Bayern Munich or Arsenal would be good clubs for him to continue to progress and, and most important is to prepare for the World Cup coming next year," Malouda continued about the Frenchman.

While the Gunners are on the lookout for a solid striker, it remains to be seen if Arteta's side will make a move for Christopher Nkunku. His injury issues could be a deterrent, although he remains in high demand in the market.

