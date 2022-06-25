Chelsea name asking price for Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta amid strong interest from Barcelona: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea have set an asking price for Barcelona targets Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Blues have set the price tag for both defenders at €13 million amid interest from the Catalan club. However, it has also been claimed that the prices are negotiable and Barca are happy to take a slow approach for the duo.

Sport has also claimed that Barcelona have had personal terms agreed with the duo for several weeks. However, the Blaugrana must solve their financial problems in order to sign the two full-backs.

Azpilicueta and Alonso have been at Chelsea for a long time now, having won plenty of trophies. Both players are believed to be keen on a move to Barcelona as per 90Min.

Azpilicueta is set to complete a decade at Stamford Bridge in August and has won every trophy on offer with the Blues. The Spanish international has also been the Blues skipper since 2019 following the departure of Gary Cahill.

Barça are waiting for final price tag - while Azpilicueta has still Barcelona two-year deal bid available. Marcos Alonso has confirmed again to Chelsea his plan to leave the club this summer. Barcelona have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Marcos.Barça are waiting for final price tag - while Azpilicueta has still Barcelona two-year deal bid available. Marcos Alonso has confirmed again to Chelsea his plan to leave the club this summer. Barcelona have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Marcos. 🇪🇸 #CFC Barça are waiting for final price tag - while Azpilicueta has still Barcelona two-year deal bid available.

Azpilicueta has been an undisputed success for Chelsea over the years since his bargain £7 million move from Olympique de Marseille.

Over the years, the Spaniard has been one of the most reliable figures at Stamford Bridge. Although he is predominantly a right-back, he has been used as a centre-back or left-back when needed.

Marcos Alonso, on the other hand, has had an up-and-down ride with the Blues over the years. While Alonso's attacking game has always been top-notch, the Spaniard has often let his team down defensively.

The former Fiorentina defender used to be one of the key players under Antonio Conte but struggled for consistency under other managers.

Barcelona landing the two Chelsea defenders will be a good deal for both clubs

Barcelona could benefit from signing two full-backs, who would add plenty of quality and depth to their backline. On top of that, the duo's experience at the highest level would be an invaluable addition to a side that has plenty of quality young players.

Sergiño Dest hopes to continue at Barça, while Sergi Roberto stays with new deal until June 2023. Barcelona plans are clear after Dani Alves departure: Xavi wants César Azpilicueta, two-year deal proposal still on the table but Tuchel is trying to keep Azpi at Chelsea.Sergiño Dest hopes to continue at Barça, while Sergi Roberto stays with new deal until June 2023. Barcelona plans are clear after Dani Alves departure: Xavi wants César Azpilicueta, two-year deal proposal still on the table but Tuchel is trying to keep Azpi at Chelsea. 🇪🇸 #CFC Sergiño Dest hopes to continue at Barça, while Sergi Roberto stays with new deal until June 2023.

Veteran right-back Dani Alves has announced he is leaving the Catalan giants and Azpilcueta could be his replacement. Alonso, on the other hand, will be expected to provide competition to his compatriot Jordi Alba at left-back.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could reinvest the money from the sale of the two experienced defenders to new signings.

