Chelsea name surprise asking price to part with with Cole Palmer next summer: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly named their asking price for the potential sale of Cole Palmer in the summer transfer window. The Blues are considering the future of their superstar forward, who is under contract at the club for the best part of the next decade.

Cole Palmer enjoyed a brilliant debut season after his reported £42.5 million move from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 and carried that form into the 2024-25 season.

The 22-year-old has, however, suffered a significant dip in form since the turn of the year, and this has coincided with the Blues' form dropping. He has scored just three times in his last ten league appearances, registering no assists in that time.

Journalist Steve Kay revealed to KS1 TV that he has spoken to people around Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and understands the club's stance on Palmer. He revealed that a sale cannot be ruled out if an offer of around £85 million were to come in for the England international in the summer transfer window.

Kay said:

“I’ll tell you what, doing what I do with the transfers and knowing how Todd Boehly works and talking to people who know how he thinks better than I do regarding Chelsea. It wouldn’t surprise me if an £80m or £85m bid came in and they would sell him. They bought him for £40m, if someone comes in at £80m or £85m, I think Boehly would go there and he would take it for the business.”

Chelsea can ill-afford to miss out on UEFA Champions League football for a third successive season due to the club's dwindling finances. With the club in seventh place and with a realistic chance of finishing outside the Champions League spots, the hierarchy are prepared to do what they can to help the finances.

Palmer is the most valuable player in the Blues squad and will attract interest from a good number of top sides. With a fee of around £85 million, as well, many will see such a deal as a bargain, given what he has produced at Chelsea.

Chelsea star set to return in boost for squad: Reports

Chelsea are set to welcome French star Wesley Fofana back to action as they prepare to take on Southampton in the Premier League, as per reports. The France international is set for a first appearance in over two months, having been out injured since December.

Fofana injured his hamstring as the Blues trounced Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on December 1 and has been out since. The 24-year-old is, however, back with the squad for the league visit of strugglers Southampton later today, as per journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Wesley Fofana has played 12 games, all in the league, for Enzo Maresca's side this season and could line up against the Saints. His return will be a major boost, as fellow defender Trevoh Chalobah picked up an injury in Saturday's defeat at Aston Villa.

