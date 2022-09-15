Chelsea new signing baffled by Todd Boehly's power play to hold medical in USA - Reports

Wesley Fofana was reportedly left puzzled after his Chelsea medical was scheduled in the United States. The defender was surprised that he had to travel across the ocean instead of doing it in London.

Fofana joined Chelsea this summer from Leicester City after the clubs agreed on a deal. The Foxes wanted a world-record bid, but the Blues managed to lower the asking price and get a deal done at around £72 million.

As per BILD, Fofana was stunned to find out his medical was set in the United States. The defender was quoted by the German publication as saying:

"I thought we'd do it in London."

The defender was among the 10 permanent signings made by Chelsea this summer. The Blues splashed over £250 million to give Thomas Tuchel his targets, only to sack him just a few days after the window closed and replace him with Graham Potter.

Wesley Fofana gets his dream move to Chelsea

Wesley Fofana successfully completed his medical in the United States and was unveiled by Chelsea last month.

Upon penning the contract with the club, the Frenchman said:

"The two last days have been really big days for me and I'm very happy. I trained this morning with the team and it's a dream for me. I'm very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

"I'm here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I'm here to continue that."

Todd Boehly, the new Blues owner, also commented on the signing, saying:

"Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age. We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe's most exciting talents to Chełsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come."

The defender has played just two matches for the Blues so far and has not managed to keep a clean sheet in both the games.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava