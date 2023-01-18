Chelsea's latest January recruit, Mykhaylo Mudryk, is set to pocket around £97,000 per week in salary, according to The Athletic. The Ukrainian international will therefore earn less than fringe players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Mudryk, 22, joined Chelsea from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk for an initial fee of around £61 million. Graham Potter's side beat fellow London rivals Arsenal in the race to secure the highly-rated attacker's signature.

According to the aforementioned source, there are more performance-based add-ons as part of the deal, which amount to around £26 million. Mudryk seems to be a long-term signing and has penned an eight-and-a-half year contract which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2031.

Despite a hefty transfer fee, the Blues are not paying a large amount in wages compared to some of their other players. Mudryk will see him earn less than the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek whilst in the Premier League.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is notably not a part of the Chelsea squad this season. The England international, also 22, is currently out on loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, where he has scored just once from 15 matches.

Hudson-Odoi signed a new contract with the Blues back in 2020 which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024. According to the Independent, he is currently pocketing more than £100,000 per-week.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on the other hand, earns more than his former Chelsea teammate. The midfielder, 26, signed a five-year contract with the Blues back in 2019. According to Goal, Loftus-Cheek is currently earning £120,000 per week.

He has made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League giants this term and is yet to score a goal.

What shirt number will Mykhaylo Mudryk wear at Chelsea?

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been given the number 15 at Chelsea. Previous players who have worn the number 15 at Stamford Bridge include Kurt Zouma and Florent Malouda.

It was also briefly worn by current Manchester City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah during their spells in London.

According to the club's official website, Mudryk could make his full debut for his new club in their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday (January 21).

The Blues are in dire need of a positive result in that game following their lackluster start to the 2022-23 season. Graham Potter's side are currently 10th in the league standings, having picked up just 28 points from 19 matches so far, and are 10 points adrift of fourth place.

