Chelsea could offer 29-year-old star on Leeds’ radar as part of surprise swap deal to sign Arsenal target Raphinha: Reports

Chelsea could reportedly be eyeing a swap deal with Leeds United this summer. The two sides could exchange Hakim Ziyech and Raphina if the latest reports are to be believed.

As per Ben Jacobs, Leeds are interested in signing Ziyech this summer as a replacement for Raphinha. On the other hand, Tuchel is keen on bringing the Brazilian to Stamford Bridge to bolster Thomas Tuchel's attack.

Speaking on The Football Terrace YouTube show, Jacobs claimed it would not be a surprise if The Blues worked out a swap deal with the Yorkshire side. He said:

"Don't be surprised if Chelsea advance their interest if they bring Hakim Ziyech into the equation because my understanding from talking to Leeds sources separate to Raphinha is that Ziyech, should he leave Chelsea, has been a player on their radar. So there might be a possibility to do some business with Raphinha coming one way and Ziyech being given to Leeds."

"Because Leeds don't just want a chunk of money for Raphinha to the tune of £55/£60 million potentially, they would love to have a ready-made replacement. And they see Ziyech as a viable option and that would remain the case even if Raphinha goes elsewhere."

Ziyech is also a target for AC Milan, who have reportedly begun talks with the Blues for the Moroccan. He has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer as he did not have a major role in the squad last season.

As per Football.london Raphinha has interest from Tottenham and Arsenal as well, with the Gunners making an offer earlier this week. However, they had their bid knocked back as Leeds were not happy with the fee offered.

Chelsea in race to sign Arsenal and Tottenham target

Chelsea have been battling Arsenal and Tottenham for Raphinha this summer. Leeds United have accepted that the forward will be leaving the club and have set a value for him.

Reports have also emerged that Raphinha wants his future sorted soon as he is no longer willing to wait for Barcelona. The Catalan side are keen on signing the Brazilian but cannot register any player as they are yet to sort out their wage bill.

