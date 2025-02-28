Chelsea offer €80 million as transfer fee to sign 20-year-old forward: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly offered €80m for the services of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, according to Fichajes. The English youngster has been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund this season, registering 11 goals and four assists from 35 games across competitions.

His efforts have caused a stir across Europe, with multiple suitors eyeing him with interest ahead of the summer window. The Blues are planning to dive into the market at the end of the season for attacking reinforcements.

Mykhailo Mudryk's future with the London giants remains uncertain after he failed a dope test. Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, and Noni Madueke have all struggled to impress this season.

Chelsea have identified Gittens as an option for the job and have even submitted a sizeable offer for his signature. However, their proposal is unlikely to make the cut, as BVB reportedly want €100m to let him go.

The Englishman is under contract at the Signal Iduna Park until 2028, so the German giants have the upper hand in negotiations. The Blues have a record of breaking the bank for talented young footballers of late.

The London giants have some of the most talented youngsters at their disposal currently. As such, Gittens wouldn't look out of place at Stamford Bridge should a deal go through. However, Chelsea may have to return with an improved offer if they wish to get their hands on the youngster.

Are Chelsea eyeing another Borussia Dortmund ace?

Chelsea have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi as well, according to Caught Offside. The Blues were interested in adding more bite to their attack in the winter and were linked with a move for Alejandro Garnacho.

The London giants reportedly had their sights on Adeyemi as well, although a move ultimately failed to materialize. However, they have retained their interest in the player and are planning to go for the kill this summer.

The German forward has registered six goals and five assists from 21 games across competitions. He is under contract at the Westfalenstadion until 2027, but the German giants are willing to let him leave this year.

Dortmund will reportedly demand €45m for the 23-year-old, which will suit Chelsea. Arsenal are also among the German forward's suitors, while Liverpool could also enter the race depending on Mohamed Salah's future. However, the report adds that the Blues are the favorites for Adeyemi's services at the moment.

