Chelsea offer Enzo Fernandez and £60 million signing to European giants in attempt to offload them and ease FFP fears: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly offered Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid in an attempt to ease out fears of a Financial Fair Play breach.

The Blues have spent over £1 billion on signing new players since the Todd Boehly-led consortium bought the club in the summer of 2022. They have tied numerous players to long-term contracts and are now at the risk of FFP breach.

As per Football365, the west London side are likely to breach Premier League's Profit and Sustainability if they don't raise funds soon. A similar breach saw Everton and Nottingham Forest being docked six and four points respectively this season.

Hence, to avoid such a situation, Chelsea are looking to offload players in the summer. Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away since last summer, with Tottenham Hotspur interested. Moreover, as per Defensa Central, they have offered Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.

The Blues signed Fernandez from Benfica for a huge sum of £106 million in January 2023. He has been a key player for them, making 57 appearances and contributing seven goals and five assists. The Argentine's current contract runs until 2031.

Meanwhile, Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £60 million in the summer of 2022. His performances have been quite inconsistent, having made 47 appearances for the club. His contract expires in 2028.

West Ham join Chelsea in race for Premier League striker: Reports

As per Football Insider, West Ham United are looking to make an attempt to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer.

Toney has been heavily linked with a move away from Brentford, with Arsenal and Chelsea linked. The English striker scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 33 Premier League games last season. He was, however, banned for eight months due to a breach of gambling rules.

Since returning to action in January, Toney has scored four goals in 10 league games. His contract with the Bees expires in 2025 and even club manager Thomas Frank has hinted that the striker might leave.

Arsenal and Chelsea have previously shown interest in signing the Englishman, with Gabriel Jesus and Nicolas Jackson unimpressive for their respective side. West Ham have now joined the race to sign Toney. The Hammers' main striker Michail Antonio has missed 24 games due to injury so far and they are looking to sign a more reliable option.