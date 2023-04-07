Chelsea offer head coach role to ex-River Plate boss as Blues begin negotiations: Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly offered former River Plate boss Marcello Gallardo the managerial job at Stamford Bridge.

Argentinian outlet TyC Sports reports that the Blues have offered Gallardo the role of head coach. Gallardo has reportedly been in negotiations with the west London club and they want him to be their manager heading into next season.

Chelsea are looking for a permanent successor to Graham Potter who was sacked last Sunday (April 2) after a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. The Blues sit 11th in the league, 14 points off the top four. Frank Lampard has been appointed as the club's caretaker manager as they continue their search for a permanent replacement.

Gallardo has been out of management since leaving River Plate last December. He was a success at the Estadio Monumental between the years 2014 and 2022. He led Los Millonarios to two Copa Libertadores and one Copa Sudamericana and boasted a record of 232 wins in 424 games. The Argentinian coach is held in high regard in his native country. La Abiceleste captain and PSG forward Lionel Messi voted him as FIFA's Best Coach in 2018.

Chelsea also have other names on their managerial shortlist, including former boss Jose Mourinho, ex-Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann and former Barcelona tactician Luis Enrique.

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic reacts to Frank Lampard's appointment as caretaker boss

Mateo Kovacic reacts to Frank Lampard's return.

Lampard will see out the remainder of Chelsea's season in temporary charge of the Blues. The English coach previously managed the west London club from 2019 until 2021.

Kovacic has become the first Blues player to react to Lampard's return to the club in the interim role. The Croatian midfielder feels that it is a good appointment but acknowledged that the players let Potter down. He told Sky Sports:

"We know him, he was our coach so it's good news that he's back and trying to change our season because it's not been good, we have to be honest."

Kovacic added:

"In the end, it's easier to sack a coach than 30 players, but it is on us, we need to do better and we have to thank Potter who did a good job, but it is not easy with so many changes so it was a tough situation for him."

Chelsea are next in action tomorrow (April 8) when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineaux. They will look to get back into winning form as a disappointing campaign has put UEFA Champions League qualification in jeopardy.

