Chelsea could offer Hudson-Odoi in swap deal to sign Premier League attacker: Reports

Chelsea are plotting a move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, as per the Express. The English outlet claims that the Blues could potentially include Callum Hudson-Odoi in a swap deal to sign the Ivorian winger.

The Eagles are reportedly interested in bringing the Englishman to Selhurst Park this summer, with Zaha possibly heading in the opposite direction to Stamford Bridge.

Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey



Chelsea still looking for wide forward after missing out on Raphinha and Zaha is being considered.



Hudson-Odoi wants first-team footbal.



@90min_Football



90min.com/posts/wilfried… Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi.Chelsea still looking for wide forward after missing out on Raphinha and Zaha is being considered.Hudson-Odoi wants first-team footbal. Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi.Chelsea still looking for wide forward after missing out on Raphinha and Zaha is being considered.Hudson-Odoi wants first-team footbal.@90min_Football 90min.com/posts/wilfried…

The Ivory Coast international secured a place in the Premier League with a permanent transfer to Manchester United during the January transfer window in 2013. However, Zaha was immediately loaned back to Palace for the remainder of that season.

According to a report by 90min, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who is looking for a centre-forward as well as a wide player, is keeping tabs on the player. The only attacking player that the German manager signed this summer was Raheem Sterling as the Blues missed out on Raphinha, who secured a move to Barcelona.

Apart from Hudson-Odoi, Palace are reportedly interested in a number of other Blues players as well, including Conor Gallagher, who could be included in the swap deal.

As per the aforementioned report, sources close to Zaha say that the player has expressed his desire to play Champions League football. This makes a move to Stamford Bridge highly possible, as the Ivorian only has a year left on his contract with Crystal Palace.

Chelsea midfielder inclined to stay at Stamford Bridge amid interest from Premier League clubs

Chelsea midfielder prefers Blue stay despite Premier League interest

According to Fabrizio Romano (via Caught Offside), Conor Gallagher prefers to remain with the Blues despite interest from other Premier League clubs. However, the transfer expert reports that the final decision will most probably be made by Tuchel.

In his exclusive column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

“It won’t be easy for clubs to sign Gallagher this summer because the player still hopes to stay at Chelsea. So far the situation is quiet. As well as West Ham, there was also interest from Everton in June but no advanced negotiations precisely because Thomas Tuchel will decide on Gallagher.”

Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey



Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham have made recent enquiries.



As it stands Chelsea not considering letting him leave.



@90min_Football



90min.com/posts/conor-ga… A number of clubs are keeping in touch with Chelsea about Conor Gallagher.Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham have made recent enquiries.As it stands Chelsea not considering letting him leave. A number of clubs are keeping in touch with Chelsea about Conor Gallagher. Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham have made recent enquiries.As it stands Chelsea not considering letting him leave.@90min_Football 90min.com/posts/conor-ga…

The midfield spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, becoming the Eagles' 'Player of the Year'. The Englishman scored eight goals and provided three assists in 34 Premier League appearances for the south London side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar