Chelsea offer player-plus-cash deal to sign Barcelona star - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the close of the transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have offered £15 million plus Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso to Barcelona in exchange for the Gabon striker. The Catalan giants are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of £25 million for the former Arsenal star.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Chelsea have submitted a bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Offer believed to be £15m + Marcos Alonso moving opposite way. #CFC theathletic.com/3522588/2022/0… EXCL: Chelsea have submitted a bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Offer believed to be £15m + Marcos Alonso moving opposite way. #FCBarcelona yet to respond. Personal terms with 33yo Gabon striker would be no issue @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Chelsea have submitted a bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Offer believed to be £15m + Marcos Alonso moving opposite way. #FCBarcelona yet to respond. Personal terms with 33yo Gabon striker would be no issue @TheAthleticUK #CFC theathletic.com/3522588/2022/0…

However, they could consider the Blues' offer as they have been keen to sign Alonso and are in desperate need of funds to sign and register new players.

Chelsea have been left desperately short of strikers following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who returned to Inter Milan and RB Leipzig respectively.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged as a target for the west London club. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to reunite with the former Borussia Dortmund striker at Stamford Bridge this summer. The 33-year-old joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January and went on to score 11 goals in just 17 La Liga games for the club.

The Gabon international helped the Blaugranas finish second in La Liga last season and is an integral member of Barca's squad. Despite Xavi's eagerness to keep hold of the striker, the club could be forced to sell him this summer due to their dire financial situation.

Chelsea could look to take advantage of the Catalan giants' current predicament and their interest in Marcos Alonso by offering the left-back plus £15 million in exchange for Aubameyang.

Barca have been heavily linked with Alonso over the last couple of weeks. As per The Sun, the 31-year-old has agreed personal terms and is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Spanish giants.

Why Barcelona are likely to accept Chelsea's £15 million plus Marcos Alonso offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

Barca were facing a race against time to register their new signings prior to their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano last weekend. The club were forced to exercise their fourth economic lever, which involved them selling 25% of Barca Studios to Oprheus Media for €100 million.

They were able to register Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, and Sergi Roberto prior their clash with Rayo. Dembele and Roberto were considered as new signings as they signed new contracts after the expiration of their previous deals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



It's now time for talks with Barça - €30m price tag considered too high. Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was "very positive", personal terms won't be an issue - Chelsea and Auba's camp are on the same page about contract.It's now time for talks with Barça - €30m price tag considered too high. Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was "very positive", personal terms won't be an issue - Chelsea and Auba's camp are on the same page about contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC It's now time for talks with Barça - €30m price tag considered too high. https://t.co/dIX1HwfOmh

However, the Blaugranas were unable to register Jules Kounde and will be without the services of the Frenchman for their clash with Real Sociedad this weekend due to their inability to sell players.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's sale to Chelsea will help Xavi's side register Jules Kounde and sign Marcos Alonso. They could therefore accept the Blues' player plus cash offer.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy