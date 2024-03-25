Chelsea offer Real Madrid the chance to complete double deal for £166m duo as they plan mass exodus: Reports

Spanish news outlet Defensa Central has reported (via Caught Offside) that Chelsea have offered Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.

The Blues are reportedly struggling to abide by Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules given their recent splurge on players (north of £1 billion since the summer of 2022).

Hence, reports indicate that Chelsea are lining up a mass exodus from the club, with Defensa Central claiming that Fernandez and Cucurella have been offered to Los Blancos.

Fernandez was signed by the Blues in the January 2023 window for a then-club record fee of £106.8 million from Benfica. Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2022 summer window for a reported fee of £62 million (including add-ons).

Fernandez has developed himself into a regular first-team player, with the World Cup-winning midfielder amassing 57 appearances, registering five goals and seven assists in the process. Cucurella, on the other hand, has failed to establish his career at Chelsea, making 47 appearances, including several from the bench.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard's choices for his Blues five-a-side dream team

Eden Hazard joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 and spent a happy seven years at the club, winning two Premier Leagues and two Europa Leagues among other major honors. He scored 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games for the Blues.

When asked to pick his five-a-side dream team of Chelsea players, Hazard selected Didier Drogba, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, Juan Mata, and himself.

During the interview with Soccer Aid, he had particular praise for Mata, saying (via The Boot Room):

“I’m going to play with Juan Mata also. Magic left foot. Someone who will never miss control or miss a pass, so I enjoyed to play with him. We only played two years together, but wow, what a moment."

Mata spent three years at Chelsea, registering 33 goals and 57 assists in 135 appearances for the Blues.