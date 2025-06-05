Chelsea offer Robert Sanchez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as options in swap deal to sign 24-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly offered goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as options to West Ham in exchange for Mohammed Kudus. The Blues have already begun to make reinforcements to their squad in preparation for next season, with the summer transfer window now open.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax for a reported fee of €43 million in 2023 and has been linked with an exit from the Premier League club of late. Recent reports claimed he turned down interest from the Middle East as he wants to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea, who secured Champions League football after finishing in the fourth position in the just-concluded season, look set for a busy summer transfer window. They recently confirmed the signing of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap for a reported fee of £30 million and are poised to make further additions for the 2025-26 season.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea made a player-plus-cash offer of Robert Sanchez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to West Ham in exchange for Mohammed Kudus. However, the Hammers have rejected the transfer bid for the Ghanaian international.

The report adds that the 24-year-old has a £120 million Saudi-specific release clause and an £85 million clause for Premier League clubs in his West Ham contract. The UEFA Conference League champions are said to have wanted to do a deal for less than the release clause for Premier League clubs, which is why they are offering players in exchange. But West Ham are yet to be convinced.

Mohammed Kudus made nine goal contributions in 35 appearances across competitions for the Hammers last season. His contract at the club will expire in 2028, and his market value is €45 million as per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea to hand Cole Palmer No. 10 shirt ahead of 2025/26 campaign

Chelsea will hand over the No. 10 shirt to Cole Palmer, starting from the FIFA Club World Cup that will commence later this month. Since moving to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2023, Palmer has worn the No. 20 shirt but will now make a switch ahead of the club’s participation in the US-based tournament.

The number is currently worn by Mykhailo Mudryk, but it has become vacant after the Ukrainian was suspended from the sport upon testing positive for a banned substance in December. Mudryk’s future at the west London club remains uncertain, having not played for the club since a Conference League match with Heidenheim in November.

As per Chelsea’s official website, Cole Palmer could debut his new shirt on June 16 when they take on Los Angeles FC in their opening match of the Club World Cup in Atlanta.

