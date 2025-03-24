Chelsea offered chance to sign 26-year-old ex-Arsenal star amid transfer links: Reports

Chelsea have been given the chance to sign former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton, Metro report. The 26-year-old left the Gunners last summer in search of regular football, joining Southampton for a reported fee of £25 million.

Ramsdale has been a regular starter during his time with the Saints. However, a miserable season for the club has left his future in doubt. Southampton are last in the Premier League table, with a mere nine points after 29 games played, and are headed for one of the worst seasons in league history.

They have shipped a staggering 70 goals, and their survival hopes are all but gone. Ramsdale has conceded 50 goals in 21 games, while keeping just two clean sheets. However, this is arguably connected to the poor defensive ability of the squad, rather than his capacity as a goalkeeper who is part of the England national team.

Ramsdale is reportedly set to leave Southampton, who are heading for relegation, and Chelsea could be a possible destination. It is no secret that the Blues are going through troubling times in the goalkeeping department, with both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen prone to making errors.

Ramsdale remains a highly rated player, thanks to his time between the sticks at Arsenal. With the summer transfer window approaching, he could potentially return to London.

Former Chelsea player urges Blues to sign former Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale as solution to goalkeeper woes

Former Chelsea man Jason Cundy has insisted that the club fix their stuttering goalkeeping department by snapping up ex-Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale. The Blues' problems between the posts have been “massive” all season, as Cundy put it, and he has maintained that Ramsdale would be an upgrade on what the Blues have now.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy assessed the situation, saying (via Metro):

“The goalkeeper has turned out to be a massive problem for Chelsea... I would definitely have Ramsdale. That’s an improvement. Kelleher at Liverpool is another one they’re looking at.”

The Blues have not yet found a long-term No. 1, with both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen failing to convince. Sanchez began the season as the first-choice keeper, only to be dropped after making the most errors leading to goals in the Premier League.

Jorgensen was next in line, but he has endured his own struggles. He made a major error that proved costly in their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. These issues could open the door to Aaron Ramsdale's move, with the former Arsenal man intent on staying in the Premier League, while Southampton face relegation.

