Chelsea offered chance to sign Aubameyang and 2 more Barcelona stars: Reports

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign several Barcelona players, including Frenkie de Jong, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay, according to The Evening Standard.

La Liga giants Barcelona have had an eventful summer transfer window so far. They have made five major additions to their squad in the shape of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

However, they are now looking to move a few players on to raise funds and make space for new signings. De Jong, Aubameyang and Depay are said to be top candidates to leave Camp Nou this summer.

It has now emerged that the trio's services have been offered to Chelsea during transfer talks between the two clubs. Barcelona have been working on deals to sign Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta from the Blues.

New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has reportedly developed a positive relationship with the Blaugrana despite his deals to sign Raphinha and Kounde being hijacked by them. However, it remains to be seen if the Blues will pursue deals for the aforementioned players.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been focused on strengthening their defense so far. They have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are already working on a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella.

A move for De Jong, Aubameyang or Depay would signal a change in plans for Chelsea if the report is to be believed. They are yet to express their interest or contact their representatives, as things stand.

Could Chelsea sign the Barcelona trio?

The Catalans acquired Aubameyang's services from Arsenal midway through last season. However, the 33-year-old could seek a move away from Camp Nou as a result of Lewandowski's arrival, as per the report.

Depay, who joined Barcelona from Olympique Lyon on a free transfer last summer, faces a similar situation at the club. He finds himself behind Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres in the pecking order.

Xavi's side hope to raise a significant amount of money by selling De Jong this summer. Manchester United have reportedly agreed a £71 million deal to sign him, but have struggled to convince the player of the move.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the former Ajax midfielder, who could reportedly be more open to a transfer to London over Old Trafford. However, Thomas Tuchel's side already have five international players in the position.

