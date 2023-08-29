Chelsea offered chance to sign Barcelona superstar this summer - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati. The Spaniard is open to leaving the Catalan side and is willing to listen to offers.

According to Fraser Fletcher, Fati is looking for clubs and has now been offered to Chelsea. The Blues are looking to sign a forward this week before the deadline on Friday.

Mundo Deportivo have added that Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are also in the running. However, they add that the Catalan side will entertain loan offers.

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Chelsea need a forward who can play across the front line.

He said:

"We want a goalkeeper and an offensive player more, but the right profile — one who can play all across the line. It's what we need to provide the team with good balance in different areas."

Barcelona are keen on offloading Fati to land Joao Felix this summer. They cannot sign a player unless someone leaves, and they are hoping that the Spaniard gets his move soon.

Chelsea target's father tells star to leave Barcelona

Bori, Ansu Fati's father, has claimed that his son is not being treated well at Barcelona and has urged the forward to leave. The youngster was not keen on leaving the club but has now changed his mind.

Bori spoke to Mundo Deportivo last season and said:

"Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club's heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this. He wants to stay. If it was up to me, I would leave Barcelona tomorrow. I told Ansu that if the situation didn't change, we would have to leave, but he tells me that I'm wrong."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was quizzed about the Spaniard earlier this year, and he said:

"We're currently not thinking of selling Ansu Fati, but I cannot predict the future. Our hopes are high for Fati. He has interested clubs, we know from his agent. It is clear that he wants to succeed here."

Chelsea target Ansu Fati has played in all three LaLiga matches so far but has come off the bench in all of them.