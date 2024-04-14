Chelsea officials were present at Liverpool-Atalanta clash to scout £60m-rated star: Reports

Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to Anfield for Liverpool's UEFA Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash against Atalanta to scout Teun Koopmeiners on Thursday, April 11.

As per Caught Offside, the Blues are interested in signing the midfielder in the summer. Koopmeiners, 26, has been a key player for Atalanta over the years and also put in a decent performance as they hammered the Reds 3-0 at Anfield. He completed 2/2 dribble attempts, attempted four shots, missed two big chances, won 6/13 duels, and made four tackles.

Atalanta, meanwhile, won 3-0 on the back of a brace from Gianluca Scamacca (38', 60') and a goal from Mario Pasalic (83'). The second leg will take place in Bergamo on Thursday, April 18.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are interested in signing Koopmeiners but will need to be wary of their financial situation. They are currently on their way to breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules and need to sell players before further investment.

As per the aforementioned report, Atalanta value Koopmeiners at £60 million, with his contract expiring in 2027. The Dutch midfielder has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 38 games across competitions this season for the Italian side.

Chelsea and Liverpool-target set to leave current club soon

Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs who are reportedly interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov in the summer.

As per HITC (via Sports Mole), Sudakov's contract, which he signed in February earlier this year and expires in 2028, has a release clause worth £100 million. However, Shakhtar are open to selling him in the summer amidst interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

Sudakov also recently spoke about interest from Napoli and Juventus in him, saying:

"Sergei Palkin (Shakhtar director) informed me about offers from Juventus and Napoli. Shakhtar rejected Napoli's €40m bid." I was a little upset at the beginning [when Shakhtar denied me a move to Italy], but then I understood the club.

"The club want to get as much money as possible from my sale. Palkin has said I can go to Europe in six months or a year and trust him and the president."

Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs most interested in the 21-year-old midfielder, along with Arsenal and Manchester City. Sudakov has registered seven goals and three assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

