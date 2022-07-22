Chelsea could offload 4 senior players after they complete deal to sign Jules Kounde: Reports

Chelsea could sell four senior players if and when they sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, a report from the Telegraph (via Metro) has claimed.

The Blues have long been interested in Sevilla center-back Kounde, but face stiff competition from La Liga giants Barcelona. Chelsea, however, remain optimistic about their chances of landing the Frenchman. Following his arrival, the west London club are reportedly set to focus on departures, with as many as four first-teamers being lined up for possible summer exits.

According to the report, German goalscorer Timo Werner, Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi, and Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech could all be bumped off Chelsea’s payroll. Whether the club can attract suitable offers for the players remains to be seen.

Ziyech has reportedly held talks with Serie A giants AC Milan over a loan move, while Werner has hinted that he might be open to a premature exit. The most expensive goalkeeper in history, £72 million man Arrizabalaga, also supposedly wants to play as a starter at a different club. But the Londoners could struggle to attract lucrative offers.

The Blues have signed two players this summer — Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. As for departures, they have lost center-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, with both leaving as free agents.

Chelsea to face in-form Arsenal in their 3rd pre-season friendly

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are both on a pre-season tour in the United States right now. On Saturday night (July 23), they will cross paths in the Florida Cup final, giving fans a friendly glimpse of their local rivalry.

The Gunners have won all three of their pre-season fixtures, beating Nurnberg, Everton and Orlando City. Thomas Tuchel’s side, on the other hand, got past Club America (2-1) in their pre-season opener, but lost their second fixture to Charlotte FC on penalties.

On paper, Arsenal seem like the more in-form team. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford Bridge outfit do to stop their Premier League rivals’ encouraging winning run.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far