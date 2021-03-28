Chelsea to offload Timo Werner in swap deal - Reports

As per the Daily Express, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchels has asked owner Roman Abramovich for a swap-deal between Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Werner has had a difficult start to life in London following four explosive campaigns while leading the line for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. The German scored and made assists aplenty during his time with Leipzig but has failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea so far.

Despite making more goal contributions (17) than any other Chelsea player this season, the 25-year-old has been the subject of heavy criticism this season for his lack of converting chances.

As per the reports, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has himself asked for Werner's swap deal with Borussia Dortmund to bring Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has asked Roman Abramovich to use Timo Werner as part of a swap deal to try to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. [Sunday Express] pic.twitter.com/jNcW7aSuP7 — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) March 28, 2021

The 20-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in the world and has been heavily linked with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Tuchel is seemingly looking to sacrifice Timo Wener to add firepower to his team in the form of Haaland after the Blues have scored just 17 goals in 14 games under the German despite letting in only two.

"Don't see any reason for Timo Werner to be frustrated at Chelsea" - Thomas Tuchel

Timo Werner has only scored five league goals this season.

It may seem as if Thomas Tuchel is getting impatient with Timo Werner. However, the Chelsea boss was quick to quash any rumours of his younger compatriot being unhappy in London.

Advertisement

He had said so prior to Chelsea's Champions League second-leg against Atletico Madrid:

"Stop reading (rumours about Timo Werner)! Read a book," Tuchel said. "There is no book on Timo, so read a book! For Timo, I think he has no reason now to be frustrated because he played an amazing match against Liverpool, maybe his best match since I arrived. Then he had a good match against Everton with a lot of chances to score, which he normally is clinical enough and strong enough."

🇩🇪 Role under Tuchel is similar to one played at RB Leipzig

⚽ Why he's struggling for goals

💪 Gives a strong defensive contribution

🏃‍♂️ Key to Chelsea's attacking transitions



🧵 A thread on Timo Werner's role and responsibilities under Thomas Tuchel 🔵 #CFC — The Coaches' Voice (@CoachesVoice) March 25, 2021

The German admitted that Chelsea's lack of goal-scoring threat is not entirely the fault of their striker.

Nevertheless, Thomas Tuchel wants his strikers to improve their goalscoring form and continue to create chances for their teammates, saying in this regard:

"At the moment, I don't see why he should be frustrated," Tuchel added. "And honestly, nobody here is blaming the strikers. This is a team effort to attack and defend, but we expect our guys to create more chances, to be more decisive because we expect the defenders to play on the highest level and so we also expect that of our strikers. And then maybe all the stuff you read will disappear".