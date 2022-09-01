Chelsea 'on verge' of agreeing player plus cash deal for forward - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The English journalist tweeted that the Blues have submitted their latest bid, which stands around €7.5m plus Marcos Alonso in exchange for the Gabonese striker.

Ornstein believes the two clubs are on the verge of an agreement with the player receiving a two-year contract and the third year will be optional.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Chelsea on verge of agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Latest bid ~€7.5m + Marcos Alonso. Proposed deal 2+1y (y3 based on % of apps in y2). 33yo currently in Barcelona. Moving towards conclusion #CFC #FCBarcelona theathletic.com/3556684/2022/0… Chelsea on verge of agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Latest bid ~€7.5m + Marcos Alonso. Proposed deal 2+1y (y3 based on % of apps in y2). 33yo currently in Barcelona. Moving towards conclusion @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Chelsea on verge of agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Latest bid ~€7.5m + Marcos Alonso. Proposed deal 2+1y (y3 based on % of apps in y2). 33yo currently in Barcelona. Moving towards conclusion @TheAthleticUK #CFC #FCBarcelona theathletic.com/3556684/2022/0…

He further reported that Aubameyang is currently in Barcelona as the deal moves towards a conclusion.

Aubameyang is reportedly a priority signing for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. The Blues need a new centre-forward after selling Timo Werner to RB Leipzig and loaning out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. Kai Havertz is playing as a makeshift forward at the moment with young Armando Broja as his backup.

The Blues are also ready to part ways with left-back Marcos Alonso, who joined the club back in 2016. He has won one Premier League, one Europa League, one FA Cup, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup during his six-year stay at the club.

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market this summer

With the Blues undergoing a regime change this summer, the expectation was that the new owners would take time to delve into the market. However, Todd Boehly has come out all guns blazing to sign new players at the club.

While this attitude does indicate towards a scattergun approach, Boehly's ambition will please the club's fans. They have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Cesare Casadei, and Carney Chibueze Chukwuemeka this summer, with more arrivals expected on deadline day.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #CFC



First signing of Chelsea new era with Todd Boehly as new owner. Official, confirmed. Raheem Sterling joins Chelsea from Manchester City on permanent deal, contract until June 2027 with option for further season.First signing of Chelsea new era with Todd Boehly as new owner. Official, confirmed. Raheem Sterling joins Chelsea from Manchester City on permanent deal, contract until June 2027 with option for further season. 🔵🤝 #CFCFirst signing of Chelsea new era with Todd Boehly as new owner. https://t.co/K0V9D49DBb

It will now be up to Tuchel to deliver with a strengthened squad. The German has had a tough start to the season, with the Blues collecting only seven points in five league games so far.

