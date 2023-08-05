Chelsea open contract talks with 21-year-old star amid interest from 4 clubs: Reports

Chelsea have begun talks with Ian Maatsen over a new deal amidst growing interest in the left-back, according to The Evening Standard.

Maatsen, 21, spent the last season on loan at Burnley, where he bagged four goals and six assists in 39 Championship games. He helped the Clarets earn promotion to the Premier League as second-tier champions.

Burnley have made no secret of their desire to sign Maatsen on a permanent deal this summer, making a £15 million bid in June. Chelsea, though, turned down the offer as they held out for £20 million plus add-ons for the left-back.

With Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella already in their ranks, the Blues were prepared to cash in on Maatsen, who is in the final year of his contract. However, they appear to have changed their stance after the youngster netted two goals and provided one assist during pre-season.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has informed Maatsen of his desire to keep him. The Premier League giants have, therefore, opened negotiations with the Netherlands U21 international over a new contract.

Maatsen appears to be receptive to the idea of committing his long-term future to the London giants. However, he wants reassurances over his playing time and development plan at Stamford Bridge before putting pen to paper, as per the report.

Maatsen signing a new deal with the Blues will be a huge blow to his suitors, including Burnley. Apart from the Clarets, West Ham United have been credited with an interest in the left-back, while Ajax and RC Lens are also in the mix.

Chilwell and Cucurella's presence at Chelsea is likely to restrict Maatsen's involvement at left-back. The Dutchman is tipped to play as a winger or a No. 10 in Pochettino's 4-2-3-1 system if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain busy in the market

Chelsea have had a busy summer transfer window so far. They spent the first several weeks of the window offloading players in an attempt to balance their books. The Premier League giants raised over £230 million from selling eight players.

The London giants, meanwhile, have added six new players to their ranks this summer. Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu and Angelo have moved to Stamford Bridge. The said players have cost the Blues over £175 million.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are determined to further bolster their ranks before the window closes. They have offered Crystal Palace around £26 million for Michael Olise, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins. They have also been linked with other players, including Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.