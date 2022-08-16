Chelsea open talks to double the length of Thomas Tuchel's contract as Boehly looks to tie down German until 2026: Reports

Chelsea have opened talks with their manager Thomas Tuchel regarding a new deal, as per reports from The Daily Mail.

The German is currently contracted at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2024. The report suggests that the Blues want Tuchel to commit his future to the club for a further two years.

The German was brought in by the west London club on a 17-month deal in January of 2021 following Frank Lampard's sacking. He was given a fresh and improved three-year deal after guiding Chelsea to their second Champions League in 2021.

The 2021-22 season was far from a smooth one for the Blues with uncertainty about the operating of the club. Then-owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government due to his ties to Vladamir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Tuchel did exceptionally well to guide the club during those tough times. The club's new ownership group, led by American Todd Boehly, have now rewarded the German coach for his efforts.

It is understood that Boehly and Tuchel have forged a strong working relationship after working on the Blues' summer transfer business together.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Tuche has won in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. He also led the Blues to two FA Cup finals and one League Cup final but fell short on all three occasions.

Chelsea still have plenty of work to do in the transfer market

It has been quite an eventful summer for Chelsea as the club have new owners after almost two decades under Roman Abramovich.

In terms of transfer activity, there have been some big incomings as well as several departures.

The Blues have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka so far this summer. The Blues have also let Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner depart Stamford Bridge while Romelu Lukaku has also left on loan.

Chelsea are also in the market for a new sporting director, having been snubbed by former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards as per The Daily Mail.

There are still some areas the Blues need to address during the remainder of the transfer window.

Their main priority will be bringing in a new striker as scoring goals has been an issue for the side. Things could get worse in the absence of Werner and Lukaku in the upcoming season.

