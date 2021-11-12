Chelsea open talks to sign Barcelona-linked forward - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Barcelona-linked forward Karim Adeyemi. The RB Salzburg star has been in impressive form this season and is now the subject of interest from many of Europe's top clubs.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea have already approached Adeyemi's representatives over a move next summer. The forward's contract at RB Salzburg is set to run out in 2022 and he has no intention of renewing his deal.

The report also states that Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing the forward. Adeyemi was the subject of huge transfer speculation in the summer. Barcelona were reportedly trying to sign him before settling on Luuk De Jong instead. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also said to be huge admirers of the 19-year old.

Adeyemi has been incredible for RB Salzburg this season. The striker has scored 15 goals from 19 games across all competitions and his form earned him a call-up to the German national team.

Adeyemi would be a good buy for both Barcelona or Chelsea

Adeyemi has been on fire for Salzburg this season

Adeyemi was valued at around €20 million at the start of the season. But if the striker keeps up his good run of form, that figure is sure to sky-rocket. It would be wise for Salzburg to sell the forward in January, rather than lose him as a free agent at the end of the season.

Given his age, Adeyemi will be able to lead the line for any club for more than a decade. If Chelsea do decide to sign to sign the German, they would have the perfect successor to Romelu Lukaku. The 19-year old will have a great mentor to learn from to reach his massive potential.

At Barcelona, Adeyemi could probably see more playing-time right off the bat. The Catalan club are famous for giving youth a chance, with players such as Pedri, Ansu Fati and Gavi all currently featuring prominently in the team.

The forward will also have players such as Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay to help guide him at the club. The German could be a huge part of the direction that new boss Xavi will want to take the club in.

It remains to be seen whether either Chelsea or Barcelona do decide to make a move for Adeyemi in the future.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee