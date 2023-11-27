Chelsea open to transfer as London rivals express interest in signing 22-year-old Blues star: Reports

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has reportedly garnered interest from Fulham and the Blues are open to sending the Albanian out on loan.

According to the Daily Mail, the Cottagers have made Broja a January target. The towering center-forward has just returned from a serious knee injury but is behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order.

Broja made his first start since returning to full fitness in a 2-0 win coincidentally against Fulham on October 2. He's appeared six times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Marco Silva admires the former Southampton loanee's playing style which boasts similarities to former Cottagers striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Serbian left Craven Cottage for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in the summer.

Fulham replaced Mitrovic with Raul Jimenez whom they signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers. But, the Mexican forward is yet to impress with the London outfit.

Thus, they could pursue a move for Broja and Chelsea may consider a loan departure so he gains more game time. Pochettino stressed that the Albania international may need to bide his time at Stamford Bridge (via football.london):

“I think he is young. If you want to play for a big club like Chelsea you need to have patience and show. That you can do it. Of course it is difficult, for Armando, for every young player."

Broja has five years left on his contract with the Blues and rose through the youth ranks at Cobham. He's made 25 appearances for the senior team, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

Chelsea are set to reportedly make a decision over Thiago Silva next year

Thiago Silva's future will be thrashed out next year.

Thiago Silva was part of the Blues' side that suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday (November 25). The Brazilian defender made a glaring mistake which allowed Joelinton to pounce.

There have been question marks over Silva's future at Stamford Bridge, with his contract expiring in June next year. The 39-year-old has been with the west London giants since 2020, making 130 appearances.

According to The Evening Standard (via SportsMole), Chelsea and Silva's entourage will sit down and discuss his future next year. The former Paris Saint-Germain defender isn't thought to be considering retiring.

Silva could be open to extending his stay at Stamford Bridge because two of his sons play for the club at youth level. But, his boyhood club Fluminese are also keeping tabs on the veteran defender ahead of his contract expiring.