Chelsea outcast likely to stay at club despite club's willingness to part ways with him in January: Reports

Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell appears increasingly likely to remain at the club this month despite their attempts to get him to leave, as per Mail Sport. The England international has lost his place in the Blues squad this season, with only 45 minutes of football to his name.

Club vice-captain Chilwell has received a clear message that he has no future under manager Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge. The 28-year-old has not made a single Premier League matchday squad this season and was left out of the squad for the UEFA Europa Conference League. His only appearance was in the Carabao Cup as a halftime substitute against League Two outfit Barrow.

Mail Sport reports that Chelsea are finding it difficult to offload the former Leicester City man, with sources close to the player revealing that no moves are lined up. He has been linked with a number of sides but appears now to be set for a full season without significant game time.

Maresca prefers Spain international Marc Cucurella at left-back due to the Spaniard's ability to influence the game in a number of temporary roles. This is not a strength of Chilwell's, who is a traditional full-back that gets up and down the touchline.

In the first half of the season, 21-year-old Portugal international Renato Veiga was backup to Cucurella but has now left on loan to Juventus. His exit may prove to be a way back in for Chilwell, who has continued to train and maintain a professional demeanor with the squad.

Ben Chilwell has made 107 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from Leicester City in 2020 and has scored nine goals in that time. He has struggled with injuries in his time at the club but was instrumental as they won the UEFA Champions League back in 2021.

Chelsea target unwilling to join club - Reports

Chelsea target Mathys Tel is unwilling to move to the Premier League side from Bayern Munich this month, as per BILD. The 19-year-old Frenchman has been a target for the Blues this month as they look to strengthen their attack.

Tel was previously unwilling to leave Bayern Munich despite interest from Chelsea weeks ago, but his stance has changed in recent days. After failing to play in any of his side's last three games, the teenager is now prepared to leave the German giants. However, he is looking to join any of the other clubs interested in him but not the Blues.

Mathys Tel is said to believe that the level of competition at Chelsea is similar to that at Bayern, and this may hamper his development. He prefers to move to a club where he will be able to play regularly, something he believes will not happen in Enzo Maresca's side.

