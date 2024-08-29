Chelsea outcast linked with a late move to surprise Bundesliga club: Reports

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has reportedly emerged as a target for Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart. The English center-back is expected to leave Stamford Bridge as he's not in new manager Enzo Maresca's plans.

Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas reports that Stuttgart have inquired about a possible loan deal for Chalobah. The German side are trying to move for him before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Chalobah, 25, has just over three years left on his contract at Chelsea and had wanted to continue with his boyhood club. Maresca has made it clear he's not planning to give the former England U21 international minutes. He said regarding him, Raheem Sterling and other fringe players (via Fabrizio Romano):

"All the players who in this moment are training apart will NOT get any minutes in case they stay."

Chalobah has also received interest from Crystal Palace who could swoop if Marc Guehi joins Newcastle United. Other Premier League clubs are also monitoring the Sierra Leone-born defender.

The versatile center-back appeared 17 times across competitions last season, helping his side keep three clean sheets. He has become a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge but looks to be another homegrown talent departing.

Chalobah was left out of Chelsea's matchday squads for their opening two games of the season. His exile intensified as the club handed his No.14 shirt to new signing Joao Felix.

Chelsea reportedly growing irritated with Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah is continuously turning down moves away (Image - Getty)

English journalist Simon Phillps reports on his Substack that Chelsea have held 'intense negotiations' with Chalobah. The defender has turned down approaches from interested clubs, including Palace, Nottingham Forest and Serie A side Atalanta.

This hasn't gone down well with officials at Stamford Bridge as they look to offload the Englishman. The club are said to have accepted three offers for Chalobah in recent days and have informed the player that he won't be play if he stays.

Chalobah has a long period left on his contract, so he's under no pressure to seek a move. He's a boyhood Blues fan, rising through the youth ranks at Cobham before debuting at senior level in 2018.

There have been suggestions that former manager Mauricio Pochettino's departure came after he made clear to the board that he wanted Chalobah and Conor Gallagher to stay. The latter left for Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, and the club continues trying to push his former teammate out of the door.

