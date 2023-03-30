Chelsea outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang given transfer lifeline as he signals desire to return to former club: Reports

Chelsea could reportedly sanction Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure to Barcelona, as the striker is desperate to find his way back to Camp Nou.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT (via the Mirror), Aubameyang, who joined Chelsea for a £10.5 million fee last summer, has expressed his desire to return to his old club Barcelona. He reportedly realizes that he made a blunder in agreeing to leave Camp Nou for the Stamford Bridge outfit last summer.

Graham Potter has not shown much faith in the Gabonese striker, leaving him out of the Blues’ Champions League squad for the season and picking other recruits in his place. He has only featured in 18 games at Stamford Bridge this term, scoring thrice.

Prior to his ill-fated switch to Chelsea, Aubameyang enjoyed an excellent six-month run at Barcelona. He emerged as a key player under Xavi, scoring 13 times in 24 matches in all competitions. The striker, who celebrated with Barca players in the dressing room after their win over Real Madrid on 19 March, is now keen to move back to Catalonia.

The Pensioners are open to sanctioning his departure while Barcelona are also contemplating getting him back on their payroll. Signing Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque is believed to be their top priority, but that transfer is complicated due to Barca’s poor financial state.

With Roque’s arrival looking unlikely, the Blaugrana want to bring in a cover for first-choice striker Robert Lewandowski. According to the above source, Aubameyang has emerged as a likely candidate for the job.

Xavi’s side, however, are unlikely to sign Aubameyang permanently. A season-long loan move, which would see Aubameyang run down his Chelsea contract (June 2024) at Camp Nou, seems likely. The Premier League outfit have reportedly ruled out the idea of terminating Aubameyang's contract and letting him leave as a free agent this summer.

Star striker Kai Havertz reveals his hilarious nickname at Chelsea

In an interview with the Guardian, Kai Havertz has revealed that some of his Chelsea teammates call him “donkey.” He also explained how the nickname attached itself to him, stating that it stemmed from his love for the animal.

The German revealed:

“Some of my teammates call me Donkey. It’s not because of my football.

“From day one, I felt a special relationship with donkeys. It’s a very calm animal: maybe I personalised myself in them because I’m calm too. They chill all day, don’t do much, just want to live their life. I loved them always. And when I lost, I would go to the sanctuary. You look at the animals, see something human in them. It was a kind of recovery, a place I felt peace.”

His hilarious admission has caused quite a stir on Twitter, with many fans claiming that it will take a long time for the star to recover from his comments.

