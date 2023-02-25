Chelsea owner Todd Boehly interested in buying Ligue1 club - Reports

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly interested in buying Ligue 1 club Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace.

The American owner has made a strong statement about his intent since buying the English club last season. He may now well follow in the footsteps of City's Abu Dhabi owners by buying more than one football club.

Strasbourg are currently 15th in the French league, three points clear of safety. The club's current president, Marc Keller, reportedly spoke about selling the club to Boehly.

The club has reportedly been looking at "the best way to sustain the club and strengthen its ambitions," according to a report by L'Equipe. A source told the French publication:

"We know that this will go through the arrival of a strong partner who brings investment power."

A move to find a new investor has reportedly been in the works since 2012.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly ready to back Graham Potter amidst bad patch

Chelsea lost 1-0 against 20th-placed Southampton last week and are set to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26).

Speaking at the presser, manager Graham Potter said that he still has the backing of the board.

"I've spoken to them and it's the same as it's always been, there's always been support. I've been under pressure here for four months and constant questions about support."

When asked if he needed time, Potter said:

"It's really tough. My quote a few weeks ago is that it's the toughest job in football,, and there are reasons for that. Speaking to a few of the experienced guys, they said it was the worst pre-season they've had. Organisationly, the tour didn't work as well as they'd like. I wasn't there so I can't say."

He added:

"We thought we made progress, but the first half against Southampton was below par. The sky can fall. These are some of the facts. Inconvenient facts, but that's the situation."

Potter also spoke about the angry reaction from the Chelsea fans.

"Supporters, rightly so, are upset because we lose at home to Southampton. Supporters care, when they are upset they make their frustrations known. There's nothing I can say that will make the supporters – if they are against us – with us. The solution is that we have to win football matches."

