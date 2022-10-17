Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants to hurt Arsenal by offering better contract to £86 million-rated Gunners star in attempt to seal controversial transfer: Reports 

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly interested in signing Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, with the winger still yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The youngster's current deal is set to expire in June of 2024, with the Gunners desperate for him to extend his stay in north London. According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, who spoke to The Football Terrace, Saka is expected to sign a new deal at Arsenal worth £200,000 per week.

Boehly is keen to hijack the renewal and is prepared to offer the England international a better deal than what he will receive at the Gunners. However, it is also reported that Saka's status at the Emirates Stadium is 'untouchable,' so Chelsea will find it difficult to complete any deal.

According to The Times, Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on the young winger but Boehly wants to bring in a philosophy at Stamford Bridge of promoting youth. Saka is in red-hot form for Mikel Arteta's side, scoring four goals in his previous three encounters.

His most recent strike came in their 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday (October 16), a win that moved the Gunners four points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

If Saka were to move across London, it would be a hugely controversial move. The winger has played 144 times for his boyhood club since coming through the youth academy.

Bukayo Saka admits his heart was 'still racing' following Arsenal's narrow win over Leeds

The Gunners have nine Premier League wins from their first ten games but were made to sweat by Leeds United at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford missed a late penalty before VAR overturned another penalty late on when Gabriel Maghales was sent off for the Gunners. Following the full-time whistle, Saka was clearly relieved that his goal was the difference between the two teams, as he told Sky Sports:

“My heart is still racing. I’m really happy to get the three points, it was a really tough game, Leeds did really well, especially in the second half. They put a lot of pressure on us. It makes it extra nice for us to leave with all three points.”

Asked if he’d ever experienced so much pressure before, the Arsenal forward further added:

“Yeah, I’m sure I have. Credit to Leeds, they were really good, especially in the second half, like I said.”

