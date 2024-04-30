Chelsea 'paid' for Ruben Amorim's flight as fresh claim emerges after Portuguese coach loses Liverpool job to Arne Slot: Reports

New reports have revealed that it was Chelsea who paid for Ruben Amorim's flight to London, as the Portuguese manager lost out on the Liverpool job.

Earlier reports had claimed that Amorim had traveled to London to have a conversation with West Ham United, regarding signing on as their manager. However, these new claims have revealed that his meeting was actually with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, who paid for his flight to the UK.

Amorim had been widely linked to the Liverpool job, following manager Jurgen Klopp announcing his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season. The Reds were originally linked to Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as Klopp's replacement but the former midfielder opted to stay in Germany.

This led them to Amorim but the Merseyside giants abruptly ruled him out after it was revealed that he had traveled to London to meet with West Ham. They decided on Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot, instead, opting to skip out on Amorim due to the Portuguese coach's decision to meet West Ham.

However, according to journalist Pedro Sepulveda (via Football 365), the Sporting manager did not meet with the Hammers. Apparently, it was Chelsea who paid for Amorim's flight, as the manager reportedly met with "members of the board."

Ruben Amorim has since apologized for his decision to travel to London, saying to reporters (via Football 365):

“I’m truly sorry. I apologize to the club, players & fans. It was a mistake. The timing was absolutely wrong. I always ask my players to be respectful and I wasn’t, even though I informed Sporting beforehand.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stopped Chelsea from signing Reds player last summer

The previous summer saw a notable transfer battle between Liverpool and Chelsea. They had each made big moves for young midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but it was the Stamford Bridge outfit that eventually won the battle.

However, those weren't the only two players that connected both clubs during the transfer window. According to a report from Fabrizio Romano (via TBR Football), Chelsea also had their eyes on Liverpool player Darwin Nunez but Jurgen Klopp stood against his exit.

Romano noted that Klopp heard about their interest but turned down the move, opting to keep their Uruguayan striker on Merseyside.

With the German manager leaving this summer, it is uncertain if the club would be willing to hold on to Darwin Nunez.