Chelsea plan to bring 20-year-old star in the summer and add him to the first team next season - Reports

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Feb 05, 2025 11:30 GMT
Chelsea FC v West Ham United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is working to improve his squad

Chelsea are planning to integrate Andrey Santos into the first-team squad next season, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are delighted with the player's development on loan at Strasbourg and believe that he will add value to their team next campaign.

The London giants signed Santos from Vasco da Gama in January 2023 and immediately loaned him back to the club. He returned to Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign but was shipped off on loan to Nottingham Forest.

However, the 20-year-old struggled for chances at the City Ground and was called back in January last year. Chelsea then sent him to Strasbourg on a temporary move for the rest of the campaign.

That loan deal was extended last summer, and Santos has flourished with the Ligue 1 club so far. The Brazilian has registered eight goals and two assists from 20 games for Strasbourg so far.

The player has operated in central midfield as well as a defensive midfielder for the French club. While Santos wasn't ready for Premier League football when he first arrived at the club, the Blues are now convinced that he can make a difference.

As such, the London giants are planning to include the Brazilian in Enzo Maresca's squad once he returns from his loan spell this summer. Chelsea are blessed with a lot of capable midfielders, so Santos will have to fight for his place in the team.

Were Chelsea eyeing defensive reinforcements in January?

Andrey Santos
Andrey Santos

Chelsea attempted to sign Murillo early in the winter transfer window, according to The Telegraph. The Brazilian defender has been rock-solid at the back for Nottingham Forest since arriving at the club in the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old was a wanted man last summer but ended up staying at the City Ground. Murillo has been outstanding this season as well, appearing 23 times in the Premier League, all of which have been starts.

His efforts have been crucial to Forest's rise this season, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side currently sitting third in the league table. The Brazilian's efforts have already turned heads at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea reportedly attempted to prise him away last month.

However, the West Bridgford club turned down the chance for a record sale, as they were keen to keep hold of the player. Murillo has since signed a new deal with Nottingham Forest until 2029.

