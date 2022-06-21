Chelsea planning on making offer for Real Madrid defender - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing an offer for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

Sports journalist Ekrem Konur has tweeted that the Blues are planning to make an offer for Militao. However, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly not keen on parting ways with the Brazilian centre-back.

Konur tweeted:

"Chelsea are planning to make an offer to Real Madrid for Eder Militao. But, Carlo Ancelotti does not want the Brazilian defender to leave the team."

Militao joined Real Madrid in 2019 from FC Porto for a reported fee of €50 million on a six-year contract. After a slow start to life in Spain, he has now established himself as a starting centre-back for Los Blancos. He still has three years left on his current contract and at 24, is just entering the prime of his career.

Chelsea need to revamp their squad ahead of big season

Chelsea are in dire need of a squad restructure ahead of the new season. The Blues lost Rudiger to Real Madrid on a Bosman deal, with Andreas Christensen also set to leave the club at the end of this month.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are also reportedly in talks to leave the club, which will leave the Blues short-handed in defence. They will potentially be left with only Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva at centre-back along with Reece James and Ben Chilwell as full-backs.

Thomas Tuchel, who prefers to operate with a five-man backline, will hence be left without enough options if all rumored exits go through at the Bridge this summer.

The Blues will have to strengthen their defensive wall with several names already linked to the club. Joules Kounde is a target for the Blues (as per SPORTbible), but Barcelona are also believed to be in the race for his signature.

Militao, as mentioned in the report above, is the latest name to join the rumor mill. He would be an able replacement for Rudiger, who was at his imperious best for the Blues under Tuchel.

Besides bringing in centre-backs, Chelsea might also need to add backups to James and Chilwell at the wing-back positions ahead of the 2022-23 season.

