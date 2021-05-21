Chelsea planning massive swap deal for Harry Kane - Reports

Chelsea are keen on signing Harry Kane this summer and are willing to do a swap deal with Tottenham. The Blues are ready to offer several different players, including Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga, in the deal.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Harry Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer pic.twitter.com/u3PDDg5a2h — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2021

As per ESPN, Chelsea are readying a player-plus-cash deal to get Harry Kane in the summer. The Blues are in desperate need of a lethal striker and see Kane as the ideal fit.

Harry Kane has earlier hinted at leaving Tottenham this summer and the club is now working on finding a replacement. Chelsea are not the only club eager to sign the Spurs striker, with Manchester United and Manchester City being in the competition as well.

Harry Kane applauds the Tottenham fans alone at full-time pic.twitter.com/U3kQnq0zoZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 19, 2021

Chelsea urged to sign Harry Kane

Former Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge has urged the Blues to get Harry Kane in the summer. However, he believes the striker will end up at Manchester City. He said:

"I'd love to see him at Chelsea and Roman Abramovich can afford him, but I have a feeling that he will end up going to Manchester City. Pep [Guardiola] being there might influence his decision to join City. City want and need a striker so I think he will end up there. Kane and [Sergio] Aguero are slightly different players but one thing they've got in common is they love scoring goals."

"I had the pleasure of playing with Aguero, he's such a great goalscorer and Kane has shown he can do that as well, so on that basis I think he's a great replacement for him. The players that Kane can have around him at City – De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling – it's like Christmas coming early for him. Manchester City have just won the league, so that and the players that they have could end up swaying Kane them. The players they've got and the way they've been playing could make him lean towards them."

Harry Kane has a big decision to make and the striker has very little time on his hands. He will have to make up his mind before he heads off for the Euro in the summer.