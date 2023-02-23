Chelsea planning to return with offer to sign Enzo Fernandez’s ex-teammate from Benfica: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly set to return to Benfica as they look to sign Enzo Fernandez's former teammate Goncalo Ramos. The Blues broke the British transfer record, spending €120 million on the latter last month.

The Premier League giants were in a constant battle with Benfica as they tried to prise Fernandes away from the Estadio da Luz. The Blues eventually got their way and now seem intent on grabbing the Argentine midfielder's former teammate.

According to Correio da Manha, Chelsea have set their sights on Portuguese striker Ramos. The 21-year-old has been in fine form, scoring 19 goals in 31 games across competitions. He enjoyed a breakout 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament with Portugal. He scored a hat-trick in his first start for Selecao das Quinas.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



IMPACT.

@SofascoreINT Despite playing just 153 minutes at the 2022 World Cup, only Bruno Fernandes (5) was directly involved in more goals for Portugal than Gonçalo Ramos (4).IMPACT. Despite playing just 153 minutes at the 2022 World Cup, only Bruno Fernandes (5) was directly involved in more goals for Portugal than Gonçalo Ramos (4).IMPACT. 💥@SofascoreINT https://t.co/AHWtV23CVX

Ramos has a €120 million release clause in his contract similar to that of Fernandez's deal. It could be a case of deja vu for fans of both clubs if Graham Potter's side's interest becomes concrete.

The Blues lack a viable center forward option, with doubts over the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese has scored just three goals in 18 matches since arriving from Barcelona last summer.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has been used as a False 9 but is struggling in front of goal, scoring just six goals in 31 appearances. Hence, Potter's Blues are in dire need of a more prolific attacking outlet.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson tips Chelsea's Potter to be sacked if they lose to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend

Graham Potter has endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Southampton last weekend at Stamford Bridge. It was Potter's side's fifth defeat in 10 games across competitions. Merson reckons the English coach's stint in charge may come to an end if his side is beaten away at Tottenham. They face Spurs on Sunday (February 26). He told Sky Sports:

"He [Potter] has just been beaten at home by bottom-of-the-league and he’s still there, so maybe they will stick by him. This Sunday is Chelsea’s biggest game of the season – it’s Tottenham. If he loses this one, I’m not sure there is a way back because the fans will go ballistic."

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals



"The same media talking about me [needing to be] more angry are then running stories about the problems of referees in grassroots football and don't see the connection.”



#CFC



GRAHAM POTTER MIC DROP"The same media talking about me [needing to be] more angry are then running stories about the problems of referees in grassroots football and don't see the connection.” GRAHAM POTTER MIC DROP 🎤👏"The same media talking about me [needing to be] more angry are then running stories about the problems of referees in grassroots football and don't see the connection.”#CFC https://t.co/57gvd1sTKO

The Blues' season has been a write-off as they have struggled in all competitions. They are clinging on to their only chance of silverware in the UEFA Champions League. The Blues were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Alongside this, Potter's side is out of all domestic cup competitions and sits 10th in the league. They have a mountain to climb to secure a top-four finish, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham by 11 points. The pressure is certainly building on Potter, who was handed a six-year contract last September.

Poll : 0 votes