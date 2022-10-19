Chelsea player likely to be watched by national team manager in late push for 2022 FIFA World Cup spot - Reports 

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is reportedly on the radar of England boss Gareth Southgate for his 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Loftus-Cheek, 26, has recently earned himself a first-team spot at Chelsea under the helm of new manager Graham Potter. After featuring in just 18 starts across all competitions for the Blues last season, he has already started eight matches in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

In his column for The Telegraph, Law identified Loftus-Cheek as a potential squad option for the Three Lions in the quadrennial tournament. Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount are believed to be nailed-on selections.

Opining about Loftus-Cheek's chances of selection, he wrote:

"Another player who could make a late run for Southgate's squad is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who produced another impressive performance in Chelsea's midfield against Aston Villa in front of Southgate."

A right-footed technical operator, Loftus-Cheek started three matches in a right wing-back role under former head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Referring to the player's versatility, Law added:

"The fact Loftus-Cheek has proven he can also fill in at right wing-back is another attraction and the 26-year-old is likely to be watched again by England staff before Southgate names his squad."

Law asserted that Loftus-Cheek could book his England berth if he can pass his team's upcoming Premier League tests. He concluded:

"Chelsea face Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City before November 10, which could prove to be big games for Loftus-Cheek if he can start and impress in them."

Earlier in 2018, Loftus-Cheek made the trip to Russia for Southgate's squad and featured in three FIFA World Cup group-stage matches against Tunisia, Panama and Belgium. However, he was an unused substitute in the last-16, quarter-final and semi-final matches.

Ranked fifth in the world, England have been drawn in Group B alongside the USA, Wales and Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The competition is set to kick off on November 21, with the final on December 18.

Ian Wright heaps praise on Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek's for recent form

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, Arsenal legend Ian Wright claimed that Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is thriving due to his regular minutes at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"Seeing Ruben Loftus-Cheek get a sustained run, you are starting to see the qualities he brings. Kovacic is fantastic anyway."

Wright also asserted that the Blues need to rope in a reliable striker to help them elevate themselves to the next level. He added:

"Once they get that number nine thing sorted, you can feel that something is happening at Chelsea and it's working for them."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is next set to feature in his team's match against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday (October 19).

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes