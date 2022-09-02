Chelsea player could still move to Fenerbahce after move to Premier League side collapsed on deadline day - Reports

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could reportedly still secure a summer exit with Turkish giants Fenerbahce showing interest in his signature. The Premier League transfer window closed on September 1 but the Turkish window will remain open until September 8, leaving the Belgian with enough time to leave the club.

Batshuayi was reportedly close to joining newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest on deadline day but Chelsea failed to complete the paperwork on time and the deal fell through. But according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella (re-reported via Evening Standard, the striker is now close to joining Fenerbahce.

The Turkish club are said to be in advanced talks with Batshuayi's entourage, with the player keen to get regular game time this season as the 2022 World Cup is fast approaching.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella twitter.com/standardsport/… Standard Sport @standardsport



reports that the Chelsea striker is now in advanced talks with Fenerbahce, with the Turkish transfer window open until September 8.



standard.co.uk/sport/football… Michy Batshuayi's move to Nottingham Forest collapsed late on #DeadlineDay @NizaarKinsella reports that the Chelsea striker is now in advanced talks with Fenerbahce, with the Turkish transfer window open until September 8. Michy Batshuayi's move to Nottingham Forest collapsed late on #DeadlineDay.@NizaarKinsella reports that the Chelsea striker is now in advanced talks with Fenerbahce, with the Turkish transfer window open until September 8.standard.co.uk/sport/football… Michy Batshuayi is now expected to move to Fenerbahce after his Nottingham Forest deal collapsed last night. #CFC Michy Batshuayi is now expected to move to Fenerbahce after his Nottingham Forest deal collapsed last night. #CFC twitter.com/standardsport/…

Nottingham Forest had reportedly agreed on personal terms with the 28-year-old and were set to sign him on loan. The agreement in place required Forest to handle Batshuayi's wages in full this season before signing him permanently on a free next summer.

But Chelsea were unable to submit the required paperwork on time, which saw the deal collapse. Forest's loss could now be Fenerbahce's gain.

Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi spent last season on loan with Besiktas in Turkey

If Batshuayi's move to Fenerbahce materializes, it won't be the striker's first stint in Turkey. He spent last season on loan with Besiktas, scoring 14 goals and assisting five more in 33 league appearances.

The temporary switch to Besiktas was the Belgian striker's fifth loan spell since joining Chelsea in 2016 from Marseille.

He struggled to cement a starting spot in the Blues' set-up upon his arrival and was subsequently sent out to Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace (twice) and Besiktas on loan moves.

He has just a year remaining on his contract with the Blues and is unlikely to feature in manager Thomas Tuchel's plans going forward. Batshuayi has played 77 matches for the west London club, scoring 25 goals and laying out six assists.

wAvYmAn💙 @wavymann Batshuayi still in Chelsea team Batshuayi still in Chelsea team😢💔 https://t.co/FctZeodgXI

The player is still training with the Blues as he prepares to secure an exit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy