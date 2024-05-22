Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino parted ways with the club on May 21. The Blues announced the decision to mutually part ways on their club's official website, with both parties releasing statements.

The Daily Mail has now reported that the players found out about the manager's exit via their WhatsApp group. The general reported sentiment was that of 'sadness' about the manager's exit.

The Daily Express had further reported that the players were unaware of such a decision being taken. Chelsea directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said (via official website):

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Pochettino's statement read:

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

Pochettino joined the Blues in the summer of 2023 on a two-year contract.

Chelsea players send messages to Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea finished the season on a high, with five wins on the trot. The Blues ended up sixth on the league table, guaranteeing themselves an European spot. They also reached the final of the EFL Cup and the semifinals of the FA Cup.

Players took to their social media to express gratitude to the departing manager. Chelsea's star man Cole Palmer wrote on Instagram:

"Gaffer, thank you for everything you have done for me [and] making my dreams come true. All the best,"

Noni Madueke wrote "Thank you" along with a photo of the former boss.

Marc Cucurella posted:

"Thank you for everything mister. Good luck in the future."

Chelsea registered 26 wins, 11 draws and 14 losses under Pochettino this season. They improved from a 12th place 44-point tally last season to a 63-point finish. The Blues also hit 77 goals in comparison to 38 in the league last season.