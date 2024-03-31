Chelsea players want Mauricio Pochettino sacked after their 2-2 draw against 10 man Burnley - Reports

Following a 2-2 draw against 10-man Burnley on Saturday, March 30, some Chelsea players are reportedly pushing for the sacking of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues faced relegation-battlers Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but could only secure a 2-2 draw despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men after 40 minutes.

Chelsea are having another disappointing season as they sit in 11th place in the standings after 28 matches, 19 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa (who have played two games more). According to new reports from HITC (via GOAL), some players have voiced their wish for coach Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked.

There seems to be a high level of discontent in the club, which is hardly surprising given their performances this season. The report claims that the Chelsea players who are unhappy with Pochettino's managerial approach have expressed their dissatisfaction to owner Todd Boehly.

However, Chelsea are still alive in the FA Cup and will face Manchester City in the semifinals. If Pochettino can secure a trophy for the Blues, it could be enough to save his job. Aside from this, the club's owners have a history of changing managers frequently, having hired and fired three managers last season, and they are reportedly hesitant to do so again.

Another reason Pochettino's sack seems unlikely is the Profit and Sustainability Rules, which Chelsea may fail to meet if they are not careful. The Daily Mail (via GOAL) has drawn attention to the financial ramifications of firing Pochettino, pointing out that doing so may put the team in violation of regulations.

Mauricio Pochettino slams team after Chelsea's draw with Burnley

Cole Palmer's penalty kick in the 44th minute gave the Blues the lead against Burnley after Lorenz Assignon had been shown a red card for a foul on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Burnley equalized through Josh Cullen in the 47th minute before Palmer scored again to restore Chelsea's lead in the 78th minute. However, much to the dismay of the Stamford Bridge faithful, Dara O'Shea drew the scores level just three minutes later.

Clearly incensed, Mauricio Pochettino called attention to his players' dismal second-half performance, saying (via The Athletic):

"That is why I am so upset and disappointed because it is more here (points at heart) and more here (points at head) than in your legs. It is more about being strong like a group, like a team."

Chelsea will need to bounce back when they play Manchester United at home on Thursday, April 4.