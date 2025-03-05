Chelsea plot £25m summer move for former Arsenal star exiled by Mikel Arteta: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to sanction a summer move for former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to journalist Steve Kay (via TBRFootball). The England international has been a player of interest for the Blues since he was frozen out of the Gunners set-up by manager Mikel Arteta.

The goalkeeping spot has been a contentious one for the Blues this season, with both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen failing to prove their worth. With Djordje Petrovic expected to be sold despite his excellent season on loan at Strasbourg, the Blues are looking to enter the market, and Ramsdale is one of their options.

Speaking to KS1 TV, Kay shared what he knew about Aaron Ramsdale and the possibility of a move to Chelsea. The journalist claimed that the goalkeeper was discouraged from joining the Blues last summer, but that has not deterred Enzo Maresca's side from maintaining an interest. Kay said:

“Before he signed for Southampton, at the time, there were so many goalkeepers at Chelsea, and Ramsdale didn’t want that situation, he had that at Arsenal. Since then, there’s an offer on the table for Ramsdale to possibly go to Chelsea. Yeah, my indication is that the goalkeepers there, Sanchez and Jorgensen just aren’t up to standard, and it makes a lot of sense.”

Ramsdale was on Chelsea's radar in the summer of 2024 after he lost his starting berth at Arsenal to David Raya. The 26-year-old ended up joining Southampton for £25 million, and has played 19 games for the side this season.

Aaron Ramsdale has kept just two clean sheets playing in goal for a very poor Southampton side. He has been linked with Newcastle United as well in recent months.

Chelsea and Arsenal keeping tabs on Argentine sensation: Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal are among a host of European sides eyeing a move for Argentine youngster Ian Subiabre, as per CaughtOffside. Both clubs have held preliminary talks with River Plate to understand the conditions of a move for the 18-year-old winger.

Subiabre scored three goals at the recently concluded South America U-20 Championship as Argentina finished second, and his performances were eye-catching. The youngster is valued at around £24 million by his club, who will only look to sanction a deal if their valuation is met.

Chelsea and Arsenal may choose to play the waiting game, as the youngster will be out of a contract in 2026, but they run the risk of losing out on him. Benfica, Villarreal, Aston Villa, and several other sides are also said to be interested in the young forward.

