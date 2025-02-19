Chelsea plot €70m bid for Bundesliga striker following failed move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, who was also pursued by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The report comes from Fichajest.net, who claim the Blues are looking for a bankable goalscoring threat up front.

This may seem reasonable, given Nicolas Jackson has fallen off after a strong start to the Premier League season. Overall, the Senegal international has made 23 appearances in the 2024/25 English top-flight campaign, bagging nine goals and five assists.

While he has looked more promising than last season, the 23-year-old's performances have failed to convince the higher-ups at Stamford Bridge. As a result, the west Londoners have been linked with Boniface, who is said to be valued at a whopping €70 million.

Unlike Jackson, Boniface's games-to-goals ratio is better in the Bundesliga this year, with the Nigerian scoring seven times in 12 outings. In the 2023/24 campaign, the 24-year-old left a real mark, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches across competitions.

This report adds that Bayer Leverkusen value Boniface but could be tempted to sell the player if they get a significant transfer fee. It will be interesting to see whether the player himself wants to make the move, having won the Bundesliga last year with his current team.

The German outfit are second in the Bundesliga at the moment and are poised to make the Champions League places once again. Meanwhile, Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League standings, a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Xabi Alonso and Co. will not be under pressure to sell the player either, given he's contracted at the club till the summer of 2028.

Chelsea looking to sign Premier League winger who was linked with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr- Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering moving for Brighton and Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma in the summer transfer window. This is as per a report from CaughtOffSide, which says that the Japan international also drew interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr.

However, a move for the attacker will not be cheap, with this piece of news claiming that the Seagulls are looking for around €80 million. Should such an offer come their way, it is said that Brighton could reluctantly part ways with Mitoma.

The 27-year-old has made 28 appearances across competitions this season, bagging seven goals and three assists. He's contracted with the team till the summer of 2027, with this report adding that Brighton are trying to extend this deal till 2029.

